Just A Load Of Tweets Anticipating Football's Return To England

It's coming home.

Posted on
Laura Silver
Laura Silver
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. It's coming home.

Fuck
Zing Tsjeng @misszing

Fuck

2. It's coming home.

dave whelan @MrDavidWhelan

3. It's coming...

Jim Waterson @jimwaterson

4. Football's coming home.

It's coming home
Liam Gallagher @liamgallagher

It's coming home

5. It's coming home.

I don't want to overreact because I know it's only Panama, but I think England are the greatest team of all time, Gareth Southgate is the greatest manager of all time and England are going to win 18 back-to-back World Cups. ITS COMING HOME!!! #ENG #ENGPAN https://t.co/clDuWK7SMc
Jordan Meyer @JordanMeyer1994

I don't want to overreact because I know it's only Panama, but I think England are the greatest team of all time, Gareth Southgate is the greatest manager of all time and England are going to win 18 back-to-back World Cups. ITS COMING HOME!!! #ENG #ENGPAN

6. It's coming home.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGPAN
Hanna Ines Flint @HannaFlint

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGPAN

7. It's coming...

Huge rumours that it’s coming home #ENGPAN
Finan McKinney @Finananan

Huge rumours that it's coming home #ENGPAN

8. Football's coming home.

5-0. If you don’t think it’s coming home. You should go home yourself. And then the World Cup will meet you there, because it’s coming home. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆
Reev @TheReevHD

5-0. If you don't think it's coming home. You should go home yourself. And then the World Cup will meet you there, because it's coming home. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆

9. It's coming home.

Look at all the #ENG fans celebrating beating Panama MINNOWS, haha. Wait until you're up against the big boys. Oh, it's coming home alright. YOU'LL be coming home, with FUCK ALL! Hahaha! I AM SCOTTISH. CALL ME A CUNT AND YOU'LL BE BLOCKED! #EnglandvPanama #England
Limmy's Vines at the Fringe @DaftLimmy

Look at all the #ENG fans celebrating beating Panama MINNOWS, haha. Wait until you're up against the big boys. Oh, it's coming home alright. YOU'LL be coming home, with FUCK ALL! Hahaha! I AM SCOTTISH. CALL ME A CUNT AND YOU'LL BE BLOCKED! #EnglandvPanama #England

10. It's coming home.

It's coming home. #WorldCup
Ellis - AwayDays @ellis_platten

It's coming home. #WorldCup

11. It's coming...

John Stones for the golden boot, getting “it’s coming home” tattooed on my forehead as we speak
Chris Dixon @chrismd10

John Stones for the golden boot, getting "it's coming home" tattooed on my forehead as we speak

12. Football's coming home.

It’s ⚪️ a bird ⚪️ a plane 🔘 COMING HOME ITS COMING HOME ITS COMING, FOOTBALLS COMING HOME!
Jake Spooner @Jakespooner97

It's ⚪️ a bird ⚪️ a plane 🔘 COMING HOME ITS COMING HOME ITS COMING, FOOTBALLS COMING HOME!

13. It's coming home.

Other English fans during season: “Liverpool may have beat Moscow and Maribor by 7 goals but they haven’t played anybody decent yet wait till they get out the group” The very same fans after England beat Tunisia and Panama in the group: “we can win this it’s coming home” https://t.co/MgFysVPrQT
Andrew @andrewpaulish88

Other English fans during season: "Liverpool may have beat Moscow and Maribor by 7 goals but they haven't played anybody decent yet wait till they get out the group" The very same fans after England beat Tunisia and Panama in the group: "we can win this it's coming home"

14. It's coming home.

If you don’t think it’s coming home then frankly you’re unpatriotic traitor.
Kae Kurd @KaeKurd

If you don't think it's coming home then frankly you're unpatriotic traitor.

15. It's coming...

your mcm doesn’t think it’s coming home
mia @miayasmin__

your mcm doesn't think it's coming home

16. Football's coming home.

Wait till we play a team with a proper attacking threat then we'll see if its coming home...
Joe @rufcjoe87

Wait till we play a team with a proper attacking threat then we'll see if its coming home...

Laura Silver is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Laura Silver at laura.silver@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

