Just A Load Of Tweets Anticipating Football's Return To England

1. It's coming home.
2. It's coming home.
3. It's coming...
4. Football's coming home.
Advertisement
5. It's coming home.
6. It's coming home.
7. It's coming...
8. Football's coming home.
Advertisement
9. It's coming home.
10. It's coming home.
11. It's coming...
12. Football's coming home.
Advertisement
13. It's coming home.
14. It's coming home.
15. It's coming...
16. Football's coming home.
Laura Silver is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Laura Silver at laura.silver@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.