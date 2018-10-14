Here's The Official Pictures Of Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of the queen, cousin of William and Harry, got married this weekend.
And what a lovely day they seem to have had.
Just look at the queen. Delighted.
Here they are with all their bridesmaids and page boys, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Robbie Williams's kid and 6-year-old Louis de Givenchy.
Evening lewk.
BONUS pic of our real queen, Kate Moss.
