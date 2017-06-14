Here's How To Donate Online To Help People Who Have Lost Their Homes In The Grenfell Tower Fire

Several crowdfunding pages, as well as an Amazon Wishlist of emergency supplies, were set up following the devastating fire in west London.

A number of online appeals have been set up to help support the hundreds of people who will have lost their homes following a huge fire at a block of flats in London.

Grenfell Tower, in north Kensington, caught fire shortly before 1am on Wednesday morning. Hundreds of residents have been evacuated, many still wearing their pyjamas, and are being offered shelter in shops, community centres, places of worship and people's homes nearby. These fundraising pages have also been set up so that wherever you are, you can help send emergency supplies to those holed up at shelters: 1. Grenfell Tower Fire Fund

The page was set up by Eartha Pond, a local councillor for nearby Queens Park. "It is imperative that we support our neighbours in a time of need," she wrote.



"It is unquestionable within the community of Queens Park every resident will know someone impacted physically or psychologically. "Let's demonstrate our solidarity and show how GREAT Britain can really be!" 2. Latimer Road Fire Estate Appeal

This page was set up by a local Muslim group, Annoor Masjid & Annoor Cultural & Community Centre Entire Team & Friends. Funds will go towards emergency food and clothing, as well as paying immediate accommodation costs for those who have lost their homes.

"We have no idea when we'll need the help of our neighbours," a message on the page reads. "Let's be the best of neighbours and help them recover from this terrible tragedy. Dig deep and give whatever you can."

3. West London Tower Fire Victims

This page was set up by Shameela Islam-Zulfiqar on behalf of the local Muslim community. "This is an emergency fund to help raise money to alleviate the needs of the families affected. We have friends and family helping in the relief efforts in London who are on the scene and working directly with families affected by the fire," Islam-Zulfiqar wrote. "Many Muslim families also lived in the tower block. It is a duty for us as the Muslim community to be at the forefront of helping ALL families affected in their hour of need especially in these last few precious days of Ramadan. "Please donate generously."



4. Grenfell Tower Emergency Relief

An Amazon wishlist was set up to send emergency supplies to the local Rugby Portobello Trust, where many of the evacuees are being offered shelter. On it you can buy toiletries, including soap, toilet roll and sanitary products, basic clothing such as T-shirts and socks, or teabags, which will be delivered directly to the shelter. 5. Evening Standard Fund.

.@EveningStandard has launched an appeal for the residents of #GrenfellTower. They need our help. You can donate via https://t.co/dW12gKw5H0

The newspaper's editor tweeted that a fund had been set up to support residents of the Grenfell Tower in the aftermath of the fire.

Laura Silver is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Laura Silver at laura.silver@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.