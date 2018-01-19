Nobody Can Believe The Reports Prince William Paid £180 For A Buzz Cut

Share On more Share On more

Prince William has gone and done what many a follically-challenged man his age will eventually resign themselves to doing: He's shaved his head.

The 35-year old Duke, whose brother Prince Harry once joked has been losing his hair since the age of 12, has long resisted the full buzz-cut, but during a visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital on Thursday, it appeared he had finally taken the plunge.

William used the services of Richard Ward salon in Chelsea – where his wife Kate is known to be a regular – paying £180 for a home visit to Kensington Palace from Ward's deputy Joey Wheeler, according to The Sun.

A spokesperson for Richard Ward declined to comment on individual clients. The salon's website lists a men's cut and finish as costing between £45 and £125.

