Nobody Can Believe The Reports Prince William Paid £180 For A Buzz Cut

"I thought I was getting ripped off paying £21."

Posted on
Laura Silver
Laura Silver
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Prince William has gone and done what many a follically-challenged man his age will eventually resign themselves to doing: He's shaved his head.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

The 35-year old Duke, whose brother Prince Harry once joked has been losing his hair since the age of 12, has long resisted the full buzz-cut, but during a visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital on Thursday, it appeared he had finally taken the plunge.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

William used the services of Richard Ward salon in Chelsea – where his wife Kate is known to be a regular – paying £180 for a home visit to Kensington Palace from Ward's deputy Joey Wheeler, according to The Sun.

A spokesperson for Richard Ward declined to comment on individual clients. The salon's website lists a men's cut and finish as costing between £45 and £125.

Nonetheless, a lot of people are baffled by the idea of spending almost two hundred quid for a buzz-cut...

While I think the cut was the best option for him, someone honestly charged our future king £180 for this?
Dionne Grant

While I think the cut was the best option for him, someone honestly charged our future king £180 for this?

...which many believe should cost a lot less.

"Prince William paid £180 to get his head shaved by his wife's hairdresser after his brother teased him about his b… https://t.co/O7KcbHWuI8
Sam

"Prince William paid £180 to get his head shaved by his wife's hairdresser after his brother teased him about his b…

Prince William paid £180 for that 'haircut' really? Can't believe someone charged him to look like a scalped egg-head horse. 🐴 #neigh
Davey Gordon

Prince William paid £180 for that 'haircut' really? Can't believe someone charged him to look like a scalped egg-head horse. 🐴 #neigh

In fact the going rate in South London appears to be closer to a tenner.

I beg your pardon, £180? @KensingtonRoyal tell ur man to go south London, they’ll shape him up for a tenner https://t.co/WGgEDuTadm
Call Me By My @

I beg your pardon, £180? @KensingtonRoyal tell ur man to go south London, they'll shape him up for a tenner

Or you can spend £15 and then continue to do it yourself for free.

Plus you can get good clippers from Argos for £15. Never looked back #baldtips
Patrick Smith

Plus you can get good clippers from Argos for £15. Never looked back #baldtips

Rather than using clippers, Wheeler is understood to use a scissor and comb technique to create a more downy finish on the close cut, where clippers would leave rough stubble. TL;DR: Them royals will splash cash on anything.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images



Laura Silver is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Laura Silver at laura.silver@buzzfeed.com.

