Nobody Can Believe The Reports Prince William Paid £180 For A Buzz Cut

Prince William has gone and done what many a follically-challenged man his age will eventually resign themselves to doing: He's shaved his head.
The 35-year old Duke, whose brother Prince Harry once joked has been losing his hair since the age of 12, has long resisted the full buzz-cut, but during a visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital on Thursday, it appeared he had finally taken the plunge.
William used the services of Richard Ward salon in Chelsea – where his wife Kate is known to be a regular – paying £180 for a home visit to Kensington Palace from Ward's deputy Joey Wheeler, according to The Sun.
A spokesperson for Richard Ward declined to comment on individual clients. The salon's website lists a men's cut and finish as costing between £45 and £125.
Nonetheless, a lot of people are baffled by the idea of spending almost two hundred quid for a buzz-cut...
...which many believe should cost a lot less.
In fact the going rate in South London appears to be closer to a tenner.
Or you can spend £15 and then continue to do it yourself for free.
Rather than using clippers, Wheeler is understood to use a scissor and comb technique to create a more downy finish on the close cut, where clippers would leave rough stubble. TL;DR: Them royals will splash cash on anything.
