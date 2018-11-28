An Interview With The Health Secretary Appeared In An Evening Standard Series Sponsored By A Private Health Company

An interview with health secretary Matt Hancock discussing the merits of tech in the NHS was published in an Evening Standard supplement paid for by private health company Babylon.



The Babylon app uses artificial intelligence to help diagnose illnesses, as well as allowing patients to access GPs via smartphones and tablets, and is also contracted to provide digital GP appointments via the NHS's GP at Hand service.

Hancock has been vocal about improving digital services in the NHS since taking on the role of health secretary. Part of the interview describes Hancock "chuckling" as he reveals that he has "become known for using this GP at Hand app".

He also goes on to address criticism that’s been levelled at the NHS’s partnership with Babylon, as patients are required to relinquish their place at their local GP in order to sign up to GP at Hand, which doctors claim negatively impacts their funding.

The interview appeared as part of a “Future London” supplement in print and as an individual article online. Both carried the tagline “in association with Babylon”, alongside the company’s logo.