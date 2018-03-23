 back to top
Counter-Terror Police Are Responding To A Reported Hostage-Taking At A French Supermarket

France's prime minister has said all available information points to the incident being a "terrorist act".

Laura Silver
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Social Media / Reuters

French police are responding to a reported hostage situation at a supermarket in a small town in the south of the country.

Elite counter-terror police have been deployed to the Super U shop in Trèbes, near the historic town of Carcassonne.

French prime minister Edouard Philippe, who is flying to the scene, said "all the information available to us suggests that this would be a terrorist act."

Prise d'otages en cours à Trèbes : toutes les informations laissent à penser qu'il s'agirait d'un acte terroriste. J'écourte mon déplacement à Mulhouse pour rentrer à Paris.
Edouard Philippe @EPhilippePM

Prise d’otages en cours à Trèbes : toutes les informations laissent à penser qu’il s’agirait d’un acte terroriste. J’écourte mon déplacement à Mulhouse pour rentrer à Paris.

At least two people have been killed, and several more are in a serious condition, according to several local media reports. French newspaper Le Parisien said that authorities had warned to "expect other victims."

A Super U employee described fleeing the supermarket while the attacker opened fire. "I heard gunshots, we brought out as many people as we could," they told French news network BFMTV.

French police block access to Trèbes.
Eric Cabanis / AFP / Getty Images

French police block access to Trèbes.

The French interior ministry said the police priority was the rescue operation, and urged people to only share verified information.

🔴 #Trèbes #Carcassonne La priorité est à l'intervention des forces de police et de secours. Ne relayez pas d'informations non vérifiées. Suivez les consignes des autorités.
Ministère de l'Intérieur @Place_Beauvau

🔴 #Trèbes #Carcassonne La priorité est à l'intervention des forces de police et de secours. Ne relayez pas d'informations non vérifiées. Suivez les consignes des autorités. https://t.co/ZCSoqst2LS

This is a developing news story.


Laura Silver is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Laura Silver at laura.silver@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

