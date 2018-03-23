Counter-Terror Police Are Responding To A Reported Hostage-Taking At A French Supermarket

French police are responding to a reported hostage situation at a supermarket in a small town in the south of the country.
Elite counter-terror police have been deployed to the Super U shop in Trèbes, near the historic town of Carcassonne.
French prime minister Edouard Philippe, who is flying to the scene, said "all the information available to us suggests that this would be a terrorist act."
At least two people have been killed, and several more are in a serious condition, according to several local media reports. French newspaper Le Parisien said that authorities had warned to "expect other victims."
A Super U employee described fleeing the supermarket while the attacker opened fire. "I heard gunshots, we brought out as many people as we could," they told French news network BFMTV.
The French interior ministry said the police priority was the rescue operation, and urged people to only share verified information.
This is a developing news story.
