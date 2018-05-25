Exit Polls Predict Ireland Has Voted To Legalise Abortion

As voting closes, early predictions show the campaign to repeal the eight amendment could be set for a landslide win.

Ireland could be poised to legalise abortion, according to early predictions.



The Irish public on Friday went to the polls in a referendum on whether they wished to repeal the Eighth Amendment of the constitution, a law which means abortion is almost always illegal. A survey conducted for The Irish Times by Ipsos/MRBI, released as the polls closed at 10pm on Friday, predicted that 68% of people had voted to repeal the Eighth Amendment, with 32% voting to keep the current law in place. The poll asked 4,000 people at 160 constituencies around the country how they had voted across the day.

In some areas of Dublin, Ireland's capital, the poll predicted the Yes vote was as high as 77%. Turnout at polling stations across the country was unexpectedly high. At a polling station in suburban Dublin on Friday morning, staff told BuzzFeed News that there had been a queue for the ballot box from 7am when polls opened, and that by midmorning, the station had already been busier than during 2015's same-sex marriage referendum, which saw a record turnout. It is predicted that around 2 million people voted in Friday's referendum, representing 60% of those registered to vote, according to the Irish Independent. The counting of ballots will begin at 9am on Saturday morning. An official result is expected to be declared on later in the afternoon. As exit polls were released, there appeared to be celebration at the headquarters for lead Yes campaign, Together for Yes.

Very emotional scenes in @Together4yes HQ as word comes through that Exit Poll indicates YES 68%. Barely a dry eye in the room ❤ #together4yes #8thref #Tá4Mná https://t.co/MwNb8cyfTG

"Barely a dry eye in the room," Oisin MacCanna, a press officer for Ireland's Sinn Fein party, which backed a Yes vote, tweeted.



John McGuirk, communications director for the Save the 8th campaign, which led the push for a No vote, appeared prepared to accept a defeat when a result is officially declared on Saturday afternoon. "With a result of that magnitude, clearly there was very little to be done," he tweeted shortly after exit polls were released.

