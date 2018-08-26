Everyone's Dancing In The Rain At Notting Hill Carnival Because Britain

It's been an uncharacteristically long, hot summer in London this year.
But the rain wouldn't want to stay away for the annual spectacular that is Notting Hill Carnival.
Not that anyone seemed to mind too much.
Because dancing in the rain is fine when your costumes have this much sunshine.
And what is a British summer celebration without buckets of rain anyway?
Sunday's parade was as vibrant as ever.
Notting Hill Carnival gives a whole new meaning to the term rain dance.
The rain didn't keep anyone from dancing.
The sunshine might have stayed away for another year of Carnival.
But the Carnival joy certainly didn't.
