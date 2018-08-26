 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Everyone's Dancing In The Rain At Notting Hill Carnival Because Britain

What is a summer celebration without pissing rain?

Posted on
Laura Silver
Laura Silver
BuzzFeed News Reporter

It's been an uncharacteristically long, hot summer in London this year.

Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images

But the rain wouldn't want to stay away for the annual spectacular that is Notting Hill Carnival.

Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images

Not that anyone seemed to mind too much.

Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images

Because dancing in the rain is fine when your costumes have this much sunshine.

Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images
Advertisement
Stefan Rousseau / PA Wire/PA Images

And what is a British summer celebration without buckets of rain anyway?

Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images
Stefan Rousseau / PA Wire/PA Images
Stefan Rousseau / PA Wire/PA Images
Advertisement

Sunday's parade was as vibrant as ever.

Stefan Rousseau / PA Wire/PA Images

Notting Hill Carnival gives a whole new meaning to the term rain dance.

Stefan Rousseau / PA Wire/PA Images

The rain didn't keep anyone from dancing.

Stefan Rousseau / PA Wire/PA Images

The sunshine might have stayed away for another year of Carnival.

Stefan Rousseau / PA Wire/PA Images

But the Carnival joy certainly didn't.

Stefan Rousseau / PA Wire/PA Images

Laura Silver is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Laura Silver at laura.silver@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App