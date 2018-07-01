Dramatic Pictures Show The Sheer Size Of Another Wildfire Raging In The North-West

Lancashire Fire Service declared a major incident at fire burned through Winter Hill and Scout Road, just days after the army was deployed to tackle a blaze at nearby Saddleworth moor.

A major incident was declared to be underway early on Sunday morning as strong winds caused two large, separate wildfires on hillsides north-west of Bolton to merge. The fires, at Winter Hill and Scout Road, north-west of Bolton, continued to rage as least 25 fire engines and more than 100 firefighters from several services in the region were deployed to tackle the blaze. One 22-year-old man from Bolton has been arrested as part of a joint investigation by police and fire and rescue services in connection with the fires. The fires came days after separate fires swept across Saddleworth Moor, on the eastern edge of Greater Manchester, which still continued to blaze into Sunday despite army soldiers being drafted in to limit its spread.

On Twitter, Lancashire Fire Service thanked fire services from Tyne and Wear, South Wales, Nottinghamshire, Humberside, Warwickshire and Greater Manchester for their work in fighting the fire. As well as getting water onto smouldering hotspots of the fire, firefighters are working to get water to nearby woodland, which is especially dry following days of hot weather, in order to limit the spread of the fire.



The majority of firefighters are working on the Scout Road site, Lancashire Fire Service said. Helicopters have also been deployed to fight the fire by dropping water from above. Lancashire fire service issued a request that people do not fly drones in the area, as they could hinder the efforts of firefighters working from the air. "The drones are putting firefighters and pilots' lives at risk," they warned on Twitter.

Local residents have not been evacuated from their homes, as they were following fires at nearby Saddleworth moor earlier this week, but Lancashire Fire Service did advise people living nearby to keep their windows and doors closed in order to prevent the smoke plume from getting in.

Guidance from Public Health England included suggestions such as limiting time spent outdoors and avoiding strenuous physical activity, setting air conditioners to recirculate mode, and only opening windows and doors once the smoke has moved away.

At Saddleworth moor, which is less than 40 miles from Winter Hill, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said that good progress has been made in tackling the blaze, which has been raging since early this week.



Ben Levy, Area Manager: "It's been a long and demanding day with challenging moorland fires plus other incidents facing the Fire Service. I am so proud of our hardworking firefighters and Control staff. "We have made good progress and will be back out on the moors at daybreak." https://t.co/jX9A9eOVpv

On Saturday, more than 100 fire fighters remained at Saddleworth. This week they were assisted by 100 military personnel after the army was deployed to the site.

Fire and Rescue Services have told people to continue to avoid the area.





