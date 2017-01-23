Get Our News App
Downing Street Has Admitted Theresa May Did Know About The “Misfiring” Trident Test

The prime minister’s official spokesperson said on Monday that she was briefed about the test, after she refused to answer questions about it on Sunday.

Laura Silver
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images

Downing Street has confirmed that Theresa May was aware of a “misfire” of a Trident missile, after she initially refused to disclose whether she knew about the incident.

The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that “an alarming failure” of a nuclear missile took place in June last year, a month before MPs voted to renew Trident at a cost of £40 billion.

When challenged on whether she knew about the alleged mishap on that day’s Andrew Marr Show, May did not give a direct answer, despite being asked four times by the presenter.

But on Monday, faced with pressure from Labour and the SNP to admit how much the prime minister knew about the incident, May’s official spokesperson said she had been briefed on the Trident missile test that reportedly went wrong.

They would not, however, confirm how much or little about the test May knew about, and neither confirmed nor denied the Sunday Times report.

According to the Sunday Times, an unarmed Trident II D5 missile veered off towards the US mainland instead of to the Atlantic when fired by a submarine off the coast of Florida.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence described the operation as “routine” and said the missile test launch from HMS Vengeance was “successfully tested and certified”.

“We have absolute confidence in our independent nuclear deterrent,” the MoD statement added.

Allegations that the missile had veered off course, however, were described as a “hugely serious issue” by SNP first minister Nicola Sturgeon, while Labour shadow chancellor John McDonnell said it was “extremely worrying” that parliament had not been told about the test when MPs were asked last July to vote on whether the Trident Missile programme should be renewed.

Laura Silver is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Laura Silver at laura.silver@buzzfeed.com.
