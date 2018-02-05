A British Court Won't Send A Hacking Suspect To The US Because It Doesn't Think He'd Survive A US Jail

The High Court has ruled that hacking suspect Lauri Love will face trial in Britain and will not be extradited to the US.

Love, who has Asperger's syndrome, argued to be tried in the UK, where he is believed to have committed the crimes.

He has also experienced depressive illness, and his appeal was granted partly on the basis of concern he would kill himself if sent to the US, where prison services are not believed to have the same standard of mental health provisions as they do in the UK.

"It’s important beyond my own life because of the precedent that’s been set," Love told BuzzFeed News at the Royal Courts of Justice in London following the judgment.



"There will be other people who are accused of things that have an international scope but need to be tried in their own country so that they have the protections that would be afforded to any other defendant."

Love, 32, from Suffolk, is accused of hacking systems of US organisations including the FBI, the US central bank, and NASA. Lawyers have said he could face a sentence of up to 99 years in prison if he is found guilty.



The decision by Lord Burnett of Maldon – the lord chief justice – and Mr Justice Ouseley followed a hearing in November.

In their judgment, they said it was accepted "the experience of imprisonment in England would be significantly different for Mr Love from what he would face in the United States".

"The support of his family, in particular, would mean that he would be at far lower a risk of suicide in consequence."