Boots Won't Say Why They Charge £15 More For The Morning After Pill Than Their Rivals

High street chemist Boots is refusing to lower the price of the morning after pill and have given no reason as to why they charge almost double the price for the drug as stores like Superdrug and Tesco.

Emergency contraception can be bought over the counter at British pharmacies following a consultation with a pharmacist. Since 2003, it has been priced from around £24-30.



Supermarket Tesco recently lowered its price for the branded version of the drug, Levonelle, to £13.50 while popular pharmacy retailer Superdrug dropped the price of their generic form of the drug to £13.49 following lobbying by the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS). The group has long campaigned for low cost emergency contraception to be made more accessible.



At some online pharmacies, the morning after pill can be bought for as little as £5 with an online version of the consultation. BuzzFeed News understands the wholesale price of generic versions of the emergency contraceptive drug can be as low as £2.

But Boots says it plans to continue to price the drug at £28.25 for Levonelle, and £26.25 for the generic version.



When approached by BuzzFeed News, a spokesperson for Boots refused to comment on their pricing of the drug.



The pharmacy was instead keen to emphasise the importance of the consultation process when medical history and future contraception options can be discussed, which BPAS has previously argued can also be a barrier to women accessing the drug.



"The consultation helps the pharmacist offer important sexual healthcare advice to women and helps us prevent emergency contraception from being misused or overused," Marc Donovan, chief pharmacist for Boots said in a statement.

When BuzzFeed News pointed out that retailers selling the drug at lower prices are still carrying out the consultation process, therefore offering the same level of customer care, Boots' spokesperson again refused to make any comment on their higher pricing of emergency contraception.