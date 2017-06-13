A Woman Who Was Denied An Abortion Had Her Human Rights Violated, A UN Committee Has Said

An Irish woman who was denied an abortion has suffered a violation of her human rights, a UN committee has concluded.

In January 2010, Siobhán Whelan, who was 20 weeks pregnant at the time, was told that her baby had a rare congenital brain malformation which meant it was unlikely to survive the pregnancy, or long after birth.



In Ireland, where she is from, abortion is illegal in almost circumstances, including in cases of fatal foetal abnormality (FFA) with which Whelan's baby was diagnosed.

As a result Whelan was forced to travel to Liverpool, England, to obtain an abortion.

On Tuesday the UN Human Rights Committee ordered the Irish government to compensate Whelan and provide her with psychological treatment as a result of the distress caused to her by the country's restrictive laws.

After deciding to travel to England for an abortion, Whelan struggled to find information on abortion services in the UK and to have her hospital records transferred, Irish news network RTE reported.

It wasn't until much later that year that campaigner Mara Clarke founded the Abortion Support Network, a charity which helps hundreds of Irish women like Whelan every year to travel to the UK for an abortion. Such services were less available at the time of Whelan's visit.

The UN committee concluded that Ireland's abortion laws "constituted an intrusive interference in [Whelan's] decision as to how best to cope with her pregnancy," and urged incoming prime minister Leo Varadkar to urgently revise the law.

In a statement released following the ruling, Whelan welcoming the committee's decision and said the suffering she had endured as a result of the law had been "inhuman".

