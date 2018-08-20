A Woman Survived For 10 Hours In The Sea After Falling From A Cruise Ship

Share On more Share On more

A British woman has said she feels "lucky to be alive" after she survived for 10 hours in the sea when she fell from a cruise ship.

Kay Longstaff, 46, was aboard the Norwegian Star cruise ship when she fell into the Adriatic, 60 miles from the coast of Croatia on Saturday night. The ship was bound for Venice in Italy.

Longstaff has been taken to hospital in the town of Pula, Croatia.

"I fell off the back of the Norwegian Star and I was in the water for about 10 hours," Longstaff told reporters from local news channel HTR after being pulled out of the sea. "These wonderful guys rescued me."

It is believed she fell shortly before midnight on Saturday, prompting a frantic rescue search. Longstaff was found at around 9.30am local time on Sunday by a Croatian Coast Guard's patrol ship some 1,300 metres from where she fell.

