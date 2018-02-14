7 Portraits That Show Just How Annoying Relationships Can Be

Corina and Nick — "Tornado"
Corina Marie's photo series #relationshipgoals began with a self-portrait showing her sleeping habits and their effect on her husband, Nick. When she decided to turn it into a series, she sought out other couples to capture their struggles as well: "Our lives are awash with images portraying a shallow idea of the 'ideal relationship,' but the truth of any long-term commitment is that it's equal parts love and massive side-eye. It's not always picture-perfect, it's not necessarily sexy, it's just life."
Laura and Craig — "Loudmouth"
When Marie asked if my fiancé Craig and I would be a part of her series I jumped at the chance. We had just taken engagement photos, where we were on our best behavior...model versions of ourselves. I liked the idea of having a photo that was a more realistic representation of our true relationship.
Johnny and Andrew - 'D'oh Nut'
Bryan and Sandra — "Multitasker"
Ada and Chris — "Party Monster"
Ava and Max — "Thief"
Irene and Trevor — "Rose Petals"
