Get Our News App
Most Women In Publishing Don’t Have The Luxury Of…
10 Changes You Can Make To Have A Great Year video
People Are Freaked By This Teen Who Met One…
Teens Are Going Nuts Over This Meme That Claims To…
Which Famous Siblings Are You And Your Sibling?
Are You Warm-Hearted Or A Cold, Hard Bitch?

Photos Capture Panic And Chaos After Deadly Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting

A gunman opened fire at the Florida airport on Friday, killing five and sending hundreds of panicked people running for cover.

Laura Geiser
Laura Geiser
BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

View this image ›

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

People ran for cover outside of Terminal 2 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport after a shooting that took place near the baggage claim area on Jan. 6.

View this image ›

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Crowds also spilled onto the tarmac as authorities worked to secure the scene.

View this image ›

Wilfredo Lee / AP

People also sought cover behind cars outside the airport.

View this image ›

Wilfredo Lee / AP

For hours after the shooting, passengers on the tarmac were rushed from one spot to the next in the confusion.

View this image ›

Wilfredo Lee / AP

Law enforcement personnel also shielded civilians outside a garage area.

View this image ›

Sun Sentinel / Getty Images

Shooting victims were taken to Broward Health Trauma Center and other hospitals.

View this image ›

Alan Diaz / AP

And law enforcement officials from multiple agencies descended on Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

View this image ›

Wilfredo Lee / AP

People continued to run out onto the tarmac amid reports that the scene wasn’t secure.

View this image ›

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Authorities also assisted people seeking cover outside Terminal 2.

View this image ›

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

View this image ›

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

A young woman was also seen running behind a police officer as they sought cover.

View this image ›

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

As crowds were evacuated, first responders worked for hours to secure the area outside the airport.

View this image ›

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

And people took cover where they could.

View this image ›

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

As a precaution, evacuees were told to walk toward police with their arms raised outside the airport.

View this image ›

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Crowds, meanwhile, waited for hours for further instruction on the tarmac.

View this image ›

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

And a shutdown of roadways into the airport led to a traffic mess.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Laura is a photo editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Laura Geiser at laura.geiser@buzzfeed.com.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Why Donald Trump Didn’t Get Elected The First Time Around

by Anne Helen Petersen

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing