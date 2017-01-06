Photos Capture Panic And Chaos After Deadly Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting
A gunman opened fire at the Florida airport on Friday, killing five and sending hundreds of panicked people running for cover.
People ran for cover outside of Terminal 2 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport after a shooting that took place near the baggage claim area on Jan. 6.
Crowds also spilled onto the tarmac as authorities worked to secure the scene.
People also sought cover behind cars outside the airport.
For hours after the shooting, passengers on the tarmac were rushed from one spot to the next in the confusion.
Law enforcement personnel also shielded civilians outside a garage area.
Shooting victims were taken to Broward Health Trauma Center and other hospitals.
And law enforcement officials from multiple agencies descended on Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
People continued to run out onto the tarmac amid reports that the scene wasn’t secure.
Authorities also assisted people seeking cover outside Terminal 2.
A young woman was also seen running behind a police officer as they sought cover.
As crowds were evacuated, first responders worked for hours to secure the area outside the airport.
And people took cover where they could.
As a precaution, evacuees were told to walk toward police with their arms raised outside the airport.
Crowds, meanwhile, waited for hours for further instruction on the tarmac.
And a shutdown of roadways into the airport led to a traffic mess.
