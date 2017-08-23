11 Fearless Women Who Hiked The Pacific Crest Trail This Year

The Pacific Crest Trail is long (2,650 miles), it's strenuous, and it can be deadly. This year especially has seen an uptick in the number of deaths due to a particularly large snowpack in the Sierra Nevadas. Still, each year, more and more women are taking wilderness classes, training their bodies, and gearing up to go. Perhaps it's a byproduct of Cheryl Strayed's memoir of her own experience on the trail, Wild, a movie version of which hit theaters in 2014 with Reese Witherspoon playing Strayed, or simply that women are putting more stock into the fact that with enough training and preparation, they too can safely navigate the trail.

Photographer Zac Clark hiked the PCT himself this season and had a question for all the badass women he met along the way: What would they say to women like his friend Maddy, who have been preparing for the hike but are still on the fence about attempting it?

Note: It's tradition for those on the PCT to choose a trail name. We use some of them here.