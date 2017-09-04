 back to top
One Family Begins To Rebuild After Flood Waters Recede In Texas

"We're not at the hospital. We're not at the funeral home. We are blessed for that."

Laura Geiser
Laura Geiser
Dan Faust in front of his damaged home in Dickinson, TX.
Julia Robinson/BuzzFeed News

The home of Dan and Dee Faust took on more than a foot of water in Dickinson, Texas. Friends and family gathered over the Labor Day holiday weekend to strip dry wall and damaged furniture from the property.

"We're not at the hospital. We're not at the funeral home. We are blessed for that," said Dan Faust, 61, who has lived in his Dickinson home for 31 years without ever seeing flood waters.

The family was rescued from rising flood waters just after dawn on Sunday, August 26, and spent the next 12 hours rescuing others in the neighborhood.

"You can't do anything but keep going because the adrenaline won't let you stop. I woke up the following morning and felt what our soldiers and first responders must feel every day they are deployed. No wonder they get PTSD," Dan Faust said.

Dan Faust empties an armoire in his flood damaged bedroom.
Peter Escamilla, Jr. helps rip out dry wall in the home of his in-laws Dee and Dan Faust.
Erik Garza empties sets out photos to dry in his parents' flood damaged bedroom.
Brianne Golz lays out family photos to dry in the grass outside the Faust's home.
If you've been impacted by the storm in Texas or have a tip about rescue, relief, government, or aid efforts, call the BuzzFeed News tipline at (646) 589-8598. You can also find us on Signal, email, and SecureDrop here.

