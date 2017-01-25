A Look Back At The Life Of Mary Tyler Moore In Pictures
The television icon died today at the age of 80.
Mary Tyler Moore, who began her television career as a dancer in Hotpoint Appliances commercials, strikes a pose in this undated photo.
Actor Dick Van Dyke looks on as his co-star Mary Tyler Moore walks by in a publicity still for The Dick Van Dyke Show, Feb. 22, 1962.
Van Dyke plants a kiss on Moore after The Dick Van Dyke Show wins an Emmy Award, May 25, 1964.
Moore looking absolutely flawless in Thoroughly Modern Millie, 1967.
Moore and co-star Julie Andrews perform a dance number in Thoroughly Modern Millie, 1967.
Moore poses with second husband Grant Tinker and son Richard Meeker Jr. (by first husband Dick Meeker) in an undated photo.
Moore spends quality time with her son, Richard, in this undated photo. Richard died at the age of 24 due to an accidental gunshot wound.
Moore, Elvis Presley, and director William Graham share a laugh between takes on the set of 1969’s Change of Habit.
Moore poses for a photo in 1970, before the premiere of her television series The Mary Tyler Moore Show. In her autobiography, After All, Moore likened being linked with her character Mary Richards to “growing up with a mother who is a very famous actress. There are all kinds of wonderful perks that go with it, and then there are little resentments, too. My life is inextricably intertwined with Mary Richards’, and probably always will be.”
Moore as Mary Richards on the set of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which ran from 1970 to 1977.
Moore poses with co-stars Valerie Harper (left), who played Rhoda Morgenstern, and Cloris Leachman (right), who played Phyllis Lindstrom, in a publicity photo for The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Sept. 2, 1971.
Moore got to work with good friends like Betty White, who joined the cast of The Mary Tyler Moore Show in 1973 as Sue Ann Nivens.
Moore and her husband, American television executive Grant Tinker, attend the Directors’ Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, March 16, 1974. Tinker and Moore established the production company MTM Enterprises in 1969 in order to produce The Mary Tyler Moore Show.
Moore holds her Emmys at the 26th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on May 28, 1974. Moore won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Actress of the Year: Series for her role in The Mary Tyler Moore Show. The show won 29 Emmy Awards over its seven seasons.
Moore poses for a portrait in a Calvin Klein ensemble for Vogue in 1975.
Moore, as Mary Richards, poses for a publicity portrait in Los Angeles, 1976.
Moore is a guest on The Tonight Show with host Johnny Carson on Nov. 3, 1978.
Moore and actor Timothy Hutton in a scene from Ordinary People, 1980.
Moore and her third husband, Robert Levine, are joined by her parents, George and Marjorie, on their wedding day in 1983.
Moore and co-presenter Jack Lemon pose with actor Timothy Hutton, who won an Oscar for his role in Ordinary People, March 31, 1981. Moore received a Best Actress nomination for the film but did not win.
Moore appears in a “Wayne’s World” skit on Saturday Night Live with Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, and Jan Hooks, March 25, 1989.
Moore receives a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star on Sept. 8, 1992.
Moore walks her dog along Madison Avenue in New York City, Aug. 28, 1995.
Moore autographs copies of her book, After All, Oct. 31, 1995.
A statuesque 62-year-old Moore poses on the red carpet for the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 1998.
Moore re-creates her iconic hat toss next to her bronze statue in downtown Minneapolis, May 8, 2002.
Moore, the international chairman of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International (JDRF) Children’s Congress, speaks in front of the Capitol in Washington, DC, to kick off awareness activities in 2005. Moore herself was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in the early ’70s and it remained an important cause for her throughout her life.
Moore accepts her Lifetime Achievement Award at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Jan. 29, 2012, in Los Angeles.
Moore tosses her hat in the opening credits of The Mary Tyler Moore Show.
