Entertainment

A Look Back At The Life Of Mary Tyler Moore In Pictures

The television icon died today at the age of 80.

Laura Geiser
Laura Geiser
BuzzFeed News Photo Editor



Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Mary Tyler Moore, who began her television career as a dancer in Hotpoint Appliances commercials, strikes a pose in this undated photo.



Don Brinn / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Actor Dick Van Dyke looks on as his co-star Mary Tyler Moore walks by in a publicity still for The Dick Van Dyke Show, Feb. 22, 1962.



Gene Lester / Getty Images

Van Dyke plants a kiss on Moore after The Dick Van Dyke Show wins an Emmy Award, May 25, 1964.



Universal / Universal/REX/Shutterstock

Moore looking absolutely flawless in Thoroughly Modern Millie, 1967.



Courtesy Everett Collection

Moore and co-star Julie Andrews perform a dance number in Thoroughly Modern Millie, 1967.



GLOBE PHOTOS, INC / ImageCollect

Moore poses with second husband Grant Tinker and son Richard Meeker Jr. (by first husband Dick Meeker) in an undated photo.



Courtesy Everett Collection

Moore spends quality time with her son, Richard, in this undated photo. Richard died at the age of 24 due to an accidental gunshot wound.



Moviestore / Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Moore, Elvis Presley, and director William Graham share a laugh between takes on the set of 1969’s Change of Habit.



/ ASSOCIATED PRESS

Moore poses for a photo in 1970, before the premiere of her television series The Mary Tyler Moore Show. In her autobiography, After All, Moore likened being linked with her character Mary Richards to “growing up with a mother who is a very famous actress. There are all kinds of wonderful perks that go with it, and then there are little resentments, too. My life is inextricably intertwined with Mary Richards’, and probably always will be.”



Courtesy Everett Collection

Moore as Mary Richards on the set of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which ran from 1970 to 1977.



Cbs Photo Archive / Getty Images

Moore poses with co-stars Valerie Harper (left), who played Rhoda Morgenstern, and Cloris Leachman (right), who played Phyllis Lindstrom, in a publicity photo for The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Sept. 2, 1971.



Cbs Photo Archive / Getty Images

Moore got to work with good friends like Betty White, who joined the cast of The Mary Tyler Moore Show in 1973 as Sue Ann Nivens.



Frank Edwards / Getty Images

Moore and her husband, American television executive Grant Tinker, attend the Directors’ Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, March 16, 1974. Tinker and Moore established the production company MTM Enterprises in 1969 in order to produce The Mary Tyler Moore Show.



/ ASSOCIATED PRESS

Moore holds her Emmys at the 26th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on May 28, 1974. Moore won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Actress of the Year: Series for her role in The Mary Tyler Moore Show. The show won 29 Emmy Awards over its seven seasons.



Francesco Scavullo / Getty Images

Moore poses for a portrait in a Calvin Klein ensemble for Vogue in 1975.



Cbs Photo Archive / Getty Images

Moore, as Mary Richards, poses for a publicity portrait in Los Angeles, 1976.



Nbc / Getty Images

Moore is a guest on The Tonight Show with host Johnny Carson on Nov. 3, 1978.



Rights Managed / Ronald Grant Archive / Mary Evans

Moore and actor Timothy Hutton in a scene from Ordinary People, 1980.



Dmi / Getty Images

Moore and her third husband, Robert Levine, are joined by her parents, George and Marjorie, on their wedding day in 1983.



Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Moore and co-presenter Jack Lemon pose with actor Timothy Hutton, who won an Oscar for his role in Ordinary People, March 31, 1981. Moore received a Best Actress nomination for the film but did not win.



Nbc / Getty Images

Moore appears in a “Wayne’s World” skit on Saturday Night Live with Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, and Jan Hooks, March 25, 1989.



Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage

Moore receives a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star on Sept. 8, 1992.



Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage

Moore walks her dog along Madison Avenue in New York City, Aug. 28, 1995.



Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage

Moore autographs copies of her book, After All, Oct. 31, 1995.



Bei / BEI/BEI/Shutterstock

A statuesque 62-year-old Moore poses on the red carpet for the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 1998.



Eric Miller / Reuters

Moore re-creates her iconic hat toss next to her bronze statue in downtown Minneapolis, May 8, 2002.



Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

Moore, the international chairman of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International (JDRF) Children’s Congress, speaks in front of the Capitol in Washington, DC, to kick off awareness activities in 2005. Moore herself was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in the early ’70s and it remained an important cause for her throughout her life.



John Shearer / WireImage

Moore accepts her Lifetime Achievement Award at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Jan. 29, 2012, in Los Angeles.



CBS

Moore tosses her hat in the opening credits of The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

