A Look Back At The Life Of Mary Tyler Moore In Pictures

Moore poses for a photo in 1970, before the premiere of her television series The Mary Tyler Moore Show. In her autobiography, After All, Moore likened being linked with her character Mary Richards to “growing up with a mother who is a very famous actress. There are all kinds of wonderful perks that go with it, and then there are little resentments, too. My life is inextricably intertwined with Mary Richards’, and probably always will be.”