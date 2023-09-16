80 Creative "Would You Rather" Questions For Kids

Buzz·Posted on Sep 16, 202380 Creative "Would You Rather" Questions For KidsThese are so imaginative, it's going to take some real thinking to decide which one you would rather!by Laura FrustaciBuzzFeed ContributorFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink Bored at the sleepover? Need a cafeteria conversation starter? Read on for our list of crazy "Would You Rather" questions for kids, teens, and kids at heart. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF CBC Seriously, some of these may totally stump you. Would you rather have a pet dragon or a talking animal sidekick? A pet dragon could fly you anywhere, but you would never get lonely with a talking cat or dog. Agh! Decisions, decisions! Without further ado, here are the questions. Knock yourself out! 1. Would you rather have the ability to fly like a bird or swim like a dolphin underwater? 2. Would you rather have a magic wand that can grant any wish or a flying broomstick? 3. Would you rather explore a mysterious forest or venture into a hidden cave? 4. Would you rather have a pet dragon or a talking animal sidekick? 5. Would you rather have the ability to shrink down to the size of an insect or grow as tall as a giant? 6. Would you rather have a room that changes based on your imagination or a backpack that holds an endless supply of whatever you need? 7. Would you rather be a superhero with one specific, very strong power or a superhero with a variety of slightly weaker powers? 8. Would you rather have the ability to make objects levitate or create things out of thin air? 9. Would you rather have a room that changes its theme based on your mood or a closet that's a gateway to different worlds? Andrada Florea / Getty Images/500px 10. Would you rather have a magical pen that brings drawings to life or a magical book that lets you jump into its pages? 11. Would you rather have a watch that lets you time-travel or a backpack that turns into any vehicle you need? 12. Would you rather spend a day with your favorite cartoon character or with a real-life celebrity? 13. Would you rather have the power to make plants grow instantly or make it snow on a hot day? Eugene Nekrasov / Getty Images 14. Would you rather have the power to understand and communicate with any animal or be able to instantly learn any instrument? 15. Would you rather travel to the past and meet your ancestors or travel to the future and see how the world has changed? 16. Would you rather have the ability to control and manipulate elements like fire, water, and air or have powers of telekinesis? 17. Would you rather live in a futuristic city filled with advanced technology or in a peaceful cabin deep in the woods? 18. Would you rather be able to visit any fictional world from books or movies or have the ability to bring any fictional character to life? 19. Would you rather have the power to heal any physical injury or have the power to heal emotional pain and mental struggles? 20. Would you rather experience a day as your favorite celebrity or spend a day in a different era from history? 21. Would you rather be a master of all forms of visual arts — like painting, photography, and digital design — or a master of all forms of performing arts, like music, dance, and acting? Recep-bg / Getty Images 22. Would you rather have the ability to teleport to any place on Earth or have the power to speak and understand any language fluently? 23. Would you rather have the power to control and manipulate dreams or be able to enter and explore the dreams of others? 24. Would you rather have the ability to become invisible or be able to read minds? 25. Would you rather live in a world with superpowers but no technology or in a world with advanced technology but no superpowers? 26. Would you rather have a personal AI assistant or a robotic pet? 27. Would you rather be the protagonist in an action-packed adventure or the lead in a romantic comedy? 28. Would you rather explore space as an astronaut or explore the depths of the ocean as a marine biologist? Jian Fan / Getty Images 29. Would you rather have the ability to relive any day of your life or fast-forward to see your future? 30. Would you rather trade places with your favorite celebrity for a day or trade places with your dog for a week? 31. Would you rather have a career as a famous musician or as a respected scientist? 32. Would you rather have the power to instantly learn any skill or have the power to persuade anyone to do anything? 33. Would you rather live in a world with magical creatures like dragons and unicorns or in a world with alien civilizations? Alexandr Pankov / Getty Images 34. Would you rather have a personal jet pack or a personal submarine? 35. Would you rather travel back in time and change a historical event or witness a historical event without altering it? 36. Would you rather have a photographic memory or X-ray vision? 37. Would you rather be known for your intelligence or for your kindness? 38. Would you rather have the power to bring fictional characters to life or become a character in your favorite book or movie? 39. Would you rather be a character in a medieval fantasy world or in a sci-fi universe? 40. Would you rather live in a house with secret passages and hidden rooms or a house with all the latest technology? 41. Would you rather have the power to magically improve someone's mood or the power to read people's minds? 42. Would you rather have a teleportation device that takes you to different countries or a machine that instantly creates any food you want? Yuliia Kokosha / Getty Images 43. Would you rather live in a world where everyone can communicate through thought or in a world with no need for sleep? 44. Would you rather have a robot that does your chores or a personal assistant who does your homework? 45. Would you rather have the ability to talk to historical figures or have a book that says every secret of the universe? 46. Would you rather have the power to create a magical portal to any place in the world or have the power to freeze time for short periods? 47. Would you rather be the world's greatest inventor or the world's greatest explorer? 48. Would you rather have a pet that can talk to you or a pet that can transform into any animal you want? 49. Would you rather have the ability to change your own appearance or to change the appearance of things around you? 50. Would you rather be a detective solving mysteries or a scientist making groundbreaking discoveries? 51. Would you rather have the ability to control the movement of clouds or to control the patterns of stars in the night sky? Momomi / Getty Images 52. Would you rather live in a treehouse with a slide or in a castle with secret passageways? 53. Would you rather be able to make yourself invisible or make things around you invisible? 54. Would you rather live on the moon or underwater? 55. Would you rather have a special pencil that makes your drawings come to life or a special crayon that can take you into your drawings? 56. Would you rather be able to visit any planet in our solar system or any place on Earth? Tung Chooi Yoong / Getty Images 57. Would you rather have the power to make objects grow larger or shrink? 58. Would you rather live in a city with flying cars or in a city with underwater transportation? 59. Would you rather have the power to heal physical injuries instantly or the power to mend broken relationships? 60. Would you rather be able to pause time for everyone except yourself or to fast-forward through any boring situation? 61. Would you rather have the ability to watch TV and movies in your head or to visit famous historical events? Jinda Noipho / Getty Images 62. Would you rather have a notebook that predicts the future or a key that unlocks any door? 63. Would you rather have the ability to experience someone else's memories or to get a glimpse of your own future? 64. Would you rather live in a world where everyone has a unique supernatural ability or in a world where advanced technology can grant everyone a single wish? 65. Would you rather be a renowned scientist who discovers a new planet or a famous artist whose work influences generations? Prathanchorruangsak / Getty Images 66. Would you rather live in a world with complete privacy but limited personal connections, or in a world with complete transparency but deep and meaningful relationships? 67. Would you rather have a job that pays extremely well but you dislike, or a job that you love but pays just enough to get by? 68. Would you rather be able to breathe underwater or to fly? 69. Would you rather get stuck at the top of a roller coaster or at the top of a Ferris wheel? 70. Would you rather become a mermaid or a centaur? 71. Would you rather wear wet clothes for three days or smelly clothes for three hours? 72. Would you rather compete at the Olympics or be nominated for an Oscar? 73. Would you rather spend an hour in a too-cold pool or in a too-hot Jacuzzi? 74. Would you rather control the weather or control people's moods? 75. Would you rather eat incredibly spicy food for a day or completely bland, tasteless food for a month? 76. Would you rather have the power to heal your injuries instantly or the power to never feel physical pain? 77. Would you rather have a third arm or a third leg? 78. Would you rather have super-long toenails or hair that grows infinitely? 79. Would you rather have magical vegetables that taste like pizza or magical fruit that tastes like ice cream? 80. Would you rather be a princess for a day or president for a month?