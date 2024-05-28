Shay Mitchell Has A Pretty Good Reason Why She Won't Marry Partner Matte Babel

"I've manifested quite a few things in my life."

You know Shay Mitchell.

You might also know that she's been in a relationship with Matte Babel since 2017. They share two children together — Atlas Noa, 4, and Rome, 1.

Long story short, they're pretty deep in it relationship-wise. But, after seven years together and two children, they haven't gotten married — and according to Shay, that's not happening anytime soon, either.

During a recent appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Shay revealed that she has no plans to get married to Matte, and that she may never marry him — and, that's totally fine, too.

The topic came up after Jenna Bush Hager incorrectly referred to Matte as Shay's "husband," before she corrected herself to say "partner" instead.

“I’ve manifested quite a few things in my life, and getting married was never something that was right for me,” she explained.

“I think for the both of us, everything works so smoothly. He’s an incredible father, great partner, and that’s really how I see us. We’re awesome partners in life.”

Well put. Watch the whole interview segment here.