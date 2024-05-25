Alright, let's break down this whole alleged fight between Travis Scott, Tyga, and music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards at Cannes.
So, yesterday video started circulating of Travis getting into a fight during an event at the famous film festival, presumably involving Tyga. The footage wasn't uh-may-zing, but you could tell that something was going down.
If you've been online since, you've probably seen a fair amount of speculation that the fight was specifically between Travis and Tyga — and that it possibly had something to do with the fact that both have previously been in relationships with Kylie Jenner.
As it turns out, a source tells Entertainment Tonight that the altercation allegedly took place between Travis and Alexander.
"Travis Scott and Tyga attended Richie Akiva's amfAR after party as guests of Richie," an eyewitness claims. "At one point in the evening, both artists were on stage, behind the DJ booth, when Richie announced them both on stage alongside Alexander Edwards, and others."
"Right after that announcement, Travis immediately snatched the mic out of Richie’s hand, and said, 'No, we're not doing this.' Alexander said, 'Let him show love.'"
The eyewitness also claims that, after leaving the stage for a bit, Travis allegedly confronted Alexander alongside producer Southside, which led to the reported physical altercation.
The source also claims that Tyga actually didn't have anything to do with the altercation at all — but, his assistant allegedly got involved.
And Travis apparently remained at the party for a while after taking a break from the action following the altercation — so, it sounds like things de-escalated pretty quick.
So, there you have it. We've reached out to Travis and Tyga's people to see if there's any further comment on this story; we'll let you know if we hear back. In the meantime, you can read the full report here.