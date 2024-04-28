Tom Holland Showed Support For Zendaya After The Release Of "Challengers," And Zendaya Had The Best Reaction

Trending badgeTrendingCelebrity·Posted 3 hours agoTom Holland Showed Support For Zendaya After The Release Of "Challengers," And Zendaya Had The Best ReactionGame, set, match.by Larry FitzmauriceBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Oh, you want more cute Tom Holland and Zendaya news? You got it. Jim Poorten / NBAE via Getty Images As you know, Zendaya's latest movie Challengers came out this weekend. View this video on YouTube Amazon / MGM / Via youtube.com Audiences and critics love it. By the time the weekend's over, it'll probably be the No. 1 movie in America. / ©MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection One of the film's many fans, as it turns out, is Tom himself. In a post to his IG this weekend, he big-upped Zendaya and her new film in an adorable way. View this photo on Instagram @tomholland2013 / MGM / Amazon / Via instagram.com "I know what I'm doing this weekend!" Tom wrote in the caption. @tomholland2013 / Via instagram.com Tom also shared an ad for the film on his IG Reel with the caption "LETS GOOOO!" Aww. @tomholland2013 / Via instagram.com And Zendaya had the sweetest response to all the love: @tomholland2013 / Via instagram.com The commenters loved it, too: @tomholland2013 / Via instagram.com @tomholland2013 / Via instagram.com @tomholland2013 / Via instagram.com And of course, a brand got cheeky: @tomholland2013 / Via instagram.com Anyway, go see Challengers in theaters now!