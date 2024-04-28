Tom Holland Showed Support For Zendaya After The Release Of "Challengers," And Zendaya Had The Best Reaction

Game, set, match.

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

Oh, you want more cute Tom Holland and Zendaya news? You got it.

Tom Holland and Zendaya sitting together, smiling at a basketball game, among a crowd of fans
Jim Poorten / NBAE via Getty Images

As you know, Zendaya's latest movie Challengers came out this weekend.

View this video on YouTube
Amazon / MGM / Via youtube.com

Audiences and critics love it. By the time the weekend's over, it'll probably be the No. 1 movie in America.

Screenshot from &quot;Challengers&quot;
/ ©MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

One of the film's many fans, as it turns out, is Tom himself. In a post to his IG this weekend, he big-upped Zendaya and her new film in an adorable way.

"I know what I'm doing this weekend!" Tom wrote in the caption.

Instagram post by user tomholland2013 stating, &quot;I know what I’m doing this weekend!&quot; with a profile icon
@tomholland2013 / Via instagram.com

Tom also shared an ad for the film on his IG Reel with the caption "LETS GOOOO!" Aww.

Person playing tennis on a promotional social media post for &quot;Challengers&quot; movie. Text: &quot;Challengersmovie and amazongm... CHALLENGERS IS OUT NOW! LETS GOOO!&quot;
@tomholland2013 / Via instagram.com

And Zendaya had the sweetest response to all the love:

Zendaya posted a comment with a hugging face emoji; the comment has received over 2,000 likes
@tomholland2013 / Via instagram.com

The commenters loved it, too:

The image shows a social media comment praising Tom Holland for supporting his girlfriend
@tomholland2013 / Via instagram.com
Image contains a screenshot of an Instagram comment by a user, praising a supportive boyfriend
@tomholland2013 / Via instagram.com
Instagram comment by user _maizi_224 praising &quot;SUPPORTIVE BOYFRIEND TOM!!!!!!&quot; with 3,824 likes
@tomholland2013 / Via instagram.com

And of course, a brand got cheeky:

MTV&#x27;s comment on a post: &quot;you might wanna start taking tennis lessons&quot; with likes and reply buttons shown
@tomholland2013 / Via instagram.com

Anyway, go see Challengers in theaters now!