    There's A Photo Of An Alleged Baby On The Floor At The Taylor Swift Eras Tour Paris Show, And The Venue Has Responded

    "Under 18 children remain under their legal guardian responsibility, it’s venue policy."

    You probably know that last night marked the fourth show of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour run in Paris, France. Maybe you've even noticed all the changes she's made to the setlist.

    Taylor Swift singing on stage, wearing a sparkly one-legged bodysuit
    It's also possible you've seen a picture going around that allegedly depicts a baby — a goddamn baby — on the ground in the venue's general admission seating.

    Taylor Swift performs onstage in a dress with song lyrics written on it
    We're not directly embedding the photo because, well, it's a friggin' baby. Also, it hasn't been officially confirmed that the photo was taken at an Eras Tour concert, and it hasn't been confirmed if the baby was being supervised by an adult. If you really want to see the photo, though, it's right here.

    Taylor Swift sits on stage under a spotlight with a UFO prop hovering above
    Here's a sampling of the internet's (very understandable) reactions:

    whoever left that baby on the floor of the pit of the Taylor Swift concert needs to have their child taken off them

    — Bef 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇵🇸 (@befbadbelly) May 11, 2024
    Hot take but I don’t think you should lay your literal baby down to sleep on the fucking floor in the GA pit of a Taylor Swift concert. What the actual hell? 🙂

    — larissa⸆⸉ 🫶🏻 (@larresmidnights) May 10, 2024
    Tweet criticizing a parent for putting a baby on the floor at a Taylor Swift concert area; calls it a bad idea
    Those people that took their baby to a Taylor swift concert and let it sleep on the floor in the standing area???? What on Earth goes through peoples heads

    — Lauren Murray (@_laurenmurray) May 12, 2024
    heard on the radio earlier "a baby was seen on the floor of a mosh pit at a Taylor Swift concert" bro who tf's moshing to blank space

    — Jeez 🏳️‍🌈 (@jeeznutzzzz) May 13, 2024
    The photo has caused such a stir that a representative for the venue in question — Paris Lá Defense Arena — ended up giving a statement to Page Six about what a baby was doing on the floor to begin with.

    Taylor Swift in flowing red dress on stage with bright lights and audience in background
    "General terms and conditions of sale stipulate that all minors (without any age limit) holding a ticket for a concert at Paris La Défense Arena must be accompanied by an adult," the venue stated.

    Taylor Swift in flowy dress performing on stage
    "Under 18 children remain under their legal guardian responsibility, it’s venue policy. For spectators with a young child in the floor, an alternative seating arrangement has been proposed but refused by ticket holders.”

    Taylor Swift hugging a young fan at one of her shows
    OK! Word of advice: If you're going to bring your baby to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour, don't put them on the floor. Just don't.

