Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Taylor Swift
You probably know that last night marked the fourth show of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour run in Paris, France. Maybe you've even noticed all the changes she's made to the setlist.
It's also possible you've seen a picture going around that allegedly depicts a baby — a goddamn baby — on the ground in the venue's general admission seating.
We're not directly embedding the photo because, well, it's a friggin' baby. Also, it hasn't been officially confirmed that the photo was taken at an Eras Tour concert, and it hasn't been confirmed if the baby was being supervised by an adult. If you really want to see the photo, though, it's right here.
Hot Topic
Think you’re Blondie’s biggest fan? Put your ~reputation~ to the test.
See our Taylor Swift Discussions
Here's a sampling of the internet's (very understandable) reactions:
The photo has caused such a stir that a representative for the venue in question — Paris Lá Defense Arena — ended up giving a statement to Page Six about what a baby was doing on the floor to begin with.
"General terms and conditions of sale stipulate that all minors (without any age limit) holding a ticket for a concert at Paris La Défense Arena must be accompanied by an adult," the venue stated.
"Under 18 children remain under their legal guardian responsibility, it’s venue policy. For spectators with a young child in the floor, an alternative seating arrangement has been proposed but refused by ticket holders.”
OK! Word of advice: If you're going to bring your baby to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour, don't put them on the floor. Just don't.
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Taylor Swift
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Taylor Swift conversation instead.
See the Discussions