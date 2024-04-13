Sofía Vergara Shared A Picture Of Boyfriend Justin Saliman As She Recovered From Knee Surgery

Larry Fitzmaurice
You already knew that Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello split last year.

Man in black suit with bow tie next to woman in ornate gold gown on red carpet
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

You may or may not know, however, that Sofía has been dating someone new since last year — specifically, orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman.

Two people walking, one in a glittery blazer and ripped jeans, the other in a black outfit
The Hollywood Curtain / GC Images

Despite the above pic's existence (it's from a few weeks ago, btw), Sofía's played it close to the vest when it comes to her relationship with Justin, especially on social media.

Sofia Vergara in a strapless maroon dress with wavy hair, posing at an event
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Women's Cancer Research Fund

Well, that changes now — because Sofía shared a rare snap of Justin on her IG Story as she recovers from knee surgery.

Woman in sunglasses wearing a black blazer over a ruffled top with denim jeans, walking outdoors
Bellocqimages / GC Images

"If u ever get a mayor knee surgery make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!!" she wrote in the caption alongside a photo of Justin by her bedside. "Luv u."

Person in medical scrubs smiling with text overlay expressing affection and recommending a doctor
@sofiavergara

