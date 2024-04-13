You may or may not know, however, that Sofía has been dating someone new since last year — specifically, orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman.
Despite the above pic's existence (it's from a few weeks ago, btw), Sofía's played it close to the vest when it comes to her relationship with Justin, especially on social media.
Well, that changes now — because Sofía shared a rare snap of Justin on her IG Story as she recovers from knee surgery.
"If u ever get a mayor knee surgery make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!!" she wrote in the caption alongside a photo of Justin by her bedside. "Luv u."