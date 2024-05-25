Celebrity·Posted 7 hours agoSofia Richie Welcomed Her First Child With Elliot Grainge, And Congratulations Are In OrderHow nice.by Larry FitzmauriceBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Sofia Richie just welcomed a new addition to her growing family! Gotham / GC Images In an Instagram post, Sofia revealed that she and husband Elliot Grainge had welcomed their first child together, Eloise Samantha Grainge. View this photo on Instagram @sofiagrainge / @emmabassill / Via instagram.com / Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/emmabassill/?hl=en "🤍5•20•24 best day of my life🤍," she wrote in the caption, revealing that Eloise was born earlier this week. Axelle / FilmMagic As you might recall, Sofia revealed that she was pregnant back in January of this year — and she also explained why she decided to keep the news secret for a bit. Dave Benett / Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images “Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space," she told Vogue at the time. "I didn’t realize there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take." Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic "For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple.” David Livingston / Getty Images Now, with the arrival of Eloise, the celebs are offering their well wishes: @sofiagrainge / Via instagram.com @sofiagrainge / Via instagram.com @sofiagrainge / Via instagram.com @sofiagrainge / Via instagram.com @sofiagrainge / Via instagram.com @sofiagrainge / Via instagram.com Even Elliot weighed in: @sofiagrainge / Via instagram.com Congrats to the happy couple and their new addition to the family!