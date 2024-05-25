    Sofia Richie Welcomed Her First Child With Elliot Grainge, And Congratulations Are In Order

    How nice.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Sofia Richie just welcomed a new addition to her growing family!

    Sofia Richie stands outside wearing a long black coat and holding a black handbag. A man in a white shirt and black shorts is walking behind her
    Gotham / GC Images

    In an Instagram post, Sofia revealed that she and husband Elliot Grainge had welcomed their first child together, Eloise Samantha Grainge.

    "🤍5•20•24 best day of my life🤍," she wrote in the caption, revealing that Eloise was born earlier this week.

    Sofia Richie, Elliot Grainge, and two unknown individuals pose together at an event, with Grammy trophies in the background. They are dressed in formal attire
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    As you might recall, Sofia revealed that she was pregnant back in January of this year — and she also explained why she decided to keep the news secret for a bit.

    Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie side by side at a Tommy Hilfiger event. Elliot wears a casual suit, and Sofia wears a trench coat and sweater over her shoulders
    Dave Benett / Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

    “Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space," she told Vogue at the time. "I didn’t realize there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take."

    Sophia Richie stands on the red carpet, wearing an elegant black gown, hands resting on her baby bump, in front of a backdrop with a CBS logo
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

    "For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple.”

    Man and Sofia Richie on the red carpet. Man in a black suit and gray turtleneck, and Sofia Richie in an off-the-shoulder black dress
    David Livingston / Getty Images

    Now, with the arrival of Eloise, the celebs are offering their well wishes:

    Hailey Bieber&#x27;s Instagram comment says &quot;Congratulations&quot; with two teary-eyed emojis and three heart emojis. The comment has 10,356 likes
    @sofiagrainge / Via instagram.com
    Kylie Jenner&#x27;s Instagram comment saying &quot;congratulations&quot; with celebratory emojis. The comment received 8,223 likes
    @sofiagrainge / Via instagram.com
    Instagram post by Nicole Richie: &quot;I now have a new favorite EG. sorry Elliot.&quot; with emoji. 2,821 likes, 21 hours ago
    @sofiagrainge / Via instagram.com
    Instagram comment by yolanda.hadid: &quot;congratulations mamma&quot; with a red heart emoji, 510 likes, 20 hours ago
    @sofiagrainge / Via instagram.com
    Instagram comment by katyperry with a verified badge saying &quot;Our QUEEN,&quot; posted 21 hours ago with 1,444 likes and a reply option
    @sofiagrainge / Via instagram.com
    Instagram comment by user lilyjcollins: &quot;Omg what a name!! So excited for you guys❤️❤️❤️” 21 hours ago. 3,205 likes
    @sofiagrainge / Via instagram.com

    Even Elliot weighed in:

    Instagram comment by elliott_grainge saying, &quot;Now it really is a family of three,&quot; followed by heart and joyful face emojis. 419 likes, 20h ago
    @sofiagrainge / Via instagram.com

    Congrats to the happy couple and their new addition to the family!