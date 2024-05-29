You know Shania Twain, one of country music's living goddesses.
If you're a real Shania-head, you know that she was married to storied rock producer Robert John "Mutt" Lange from 1993 to 2010. Together, the pair also worked on her 1997 smash Come On Over, which has since gone 20-times platinum (that's 20 million copies sold) in the US.
And you're also probably aware that their relationship ended in 2008, after it was revealed that Mutt had an affair with Shania's former close friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud.
So, Shania recently appeared on an episode of the Great Company with Jamie Laing podcast, and she ended up touching on the subject of her previous relationship with Mutt while reflecting on the nature of forgiveness.
"Forgiveness is in the family of letting go," she said, before specifying that she also believes that forgiveness "is not about forgetting necessarily."
"It's about understanding the other person, and that might mean that they're wrong... Maybe you believe forever that whatever they did was wrong."
"Do I hate my ex-husband for making a mistake?" she asked rhetorically. "No. It's his mistake. Not my mistake. So sad for him that he made such a great mistake that he has to live with."
"And I don't know what that is, but it's not... That's not my weight," she concluded.