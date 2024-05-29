    "It's His Mistake": Shania Twain Got Real About Her Ex-Husband Mutt Lange Having An Affair

    You know Shania Twain, one of country music's living goddesses.

    Shania Twain poses on the red carpet in a patterned blouse and jeans at Haute Living&#x27;s Villa Azur event in Las Vegas
    If you're a real Shania-head, you know that she was married to storied rock producer Robert John "Mutt" Lange from 1993 to 2010. Together, the pair also worked on her 1997 smash Come On Over, which has since gone 20-times platinum (that's 20 million copies sold) in the US.

    Shania Twain is walking on a city street, wearing a fur jacket and patterned skirt, followed by Mutt Lange
    And you're also probably aware that their relationship ended in 2008, after it was revealed that Mutt had an affair with Shania's former close friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

    Shania Twain and Mutt Lange exiting a vehicle
    A year after their divorce was finalized, Shania went on to marry Marie-Anne's ex-husband Frédéric Thiébaud. That's one way to get revenge!

    So, Shania recently appeared on an episode of the Great Company with Jamie Laing podcast, and she ended up touching on the subject of her previous relationship with Mutt while reflecting on the nature of forgiveness.

    Shania Twain on the red carpet at Forbes event, wearing a long-sleeved dress with polka dots
    "Forgiveness is in the family of letting go," she said, before specifying that she also believes that forgiveness "is not about forgetting necessarily."

    Shania Twain
    "It's about understanding the other person, and that might mean that they're wrong... Maybe you believe forever that whatever they did was wrong."

    Mutt Lang, wearing sunglasses, a light-colored shirt, and jeans walking outside
    "Do I hate my ex-husband for making a mistake?" she asked rhetorically. "No. It's his mistake. Not my mistake. So sad for him that he made such a great mistake that he has to live with."

    Shania Twain wearing a textured, gold pantsuit and cowboy hat at a Grammy event
    "And I don't know what that is, but it's not... That's not my weight," she concluded.

    Shania Twain on a red carpet wearing a turtleneck and matching blazer, smiling
    You can listen to the entire interview here.