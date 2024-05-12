So, Sabrina's birthday was yesterday — May 11, to be exact. She turned 25, and I won't blame you if you forgot a present...
...Because you probably weren't invited to her birthday party. But Ice Spice was! And she posted a video of Sabrina blowing out her candles on her IG story.
Wait a second. What's that on her cake?
Yes, that is an infamous meme featuring a picture of Leonardo DiCaprio with the caption "Nooo don't turn 25 your so sexy aha." (You can see the original meme in better quality here.)
Spicy stuff. Anyway, a happy birthday to Sabrina — hope the cake was good.