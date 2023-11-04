    Two Months After Being Accused Of Rape, Russell Brand Faces A New Sexual Assault Allegation In A Lawsuit

    The suit follows previous allegations brought forth by British journalists just two months ago.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    This story contains discussion of sexual assault and rape.

    Russell Brand is facing more allegations.

    Closeup of Russell Brand
    John Lamparski / Getty Images

    The BBC reports that an anonymous woman has filed a civil lawsuit in New York Supreme Court alleging that the actor and comedian sexually assaulted her on the set of the film Arthur in 2010.

    Russel holding a power tool in a scene from &quot;Arthur&quot;
    Warner Bros /Barry Wetcher / courtesy Everett Collection

    The suit alleges that Russell "appeared intoxicated, smelled of alcohol, and was carrying a bottle of vodka on set," and proceeded to expose himself to the alleged victim in front of the cast and crew.

    Screenshot from &quot;Arthur&quot;
    Warner Bros / Barry Wetcher / Courtesy Everett Collection

    The accuser also claims that, later in the day, Russell followed her into the bathroom and assaulted her while "a member of production crew guarded the door from outside."

    Closeup of Russell Brand without a beard
    Desiree Navarro / Everett Collection

    The lawsuit follows multiple allegations of sexual assault, rape, and emotional abuse that were unearthed in September of this year. The Metropolitan Police are currently investigating.

    Closeup of Russell Brand
    Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

    Shortly before the allegations were made public, Russell shared a video to social media titled, "This is happening," where he denied the allegations ahead of time.

    “These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies," he stated. "And as I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous."

    Closeup of Russell Brand
    Melmedia / Getty Images

    "Now, during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual. I was always transparent about that then — almost too transparent — and I’m being transparent about it now as well.”

    Russell Brand walking down the street while listening to music
    Smxrf / GC Images

    BuzzFeed has reached out to Russell's lawyer for comment.

    You can read more about the allegations against Russell Brand here.

    If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.