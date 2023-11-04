The BBC reports that an anonymous woman has filed a civil lawsuit in New York Supreme Court alleging that the actor and comedian sexually assaulted her on the set of the film Arthur in 2010.
The suit alleges that Russell "appeared intoxicated, smelled of alcohol, and was carrying a bottle of vodka on set," and proceeded to expose himself to the alleged victim in front of the cast and crew.
The accuser also claims that, later in the day, Russell followed her into the bathroom and assaulted her while "a member of production crew guarded the door from outside."
Shortly before the allegations were made public, Russell shared a video to social media titled, "This is happening," where he denied the allegations ahead of time.
“These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies," he stated. "And as I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous."
"Now, during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual. I was always transparent about that then — almost too transparent — and I’m being transparent about it now as well.”
BuzzFeed has reached out to Russell's lawyer for comment.
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.