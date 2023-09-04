People Are Sharing The Wildest Things Parents Have Said To Them, And I'm TRULY Reeling

9.

"I've always had terrible migraines, and so has my mom, who is usually a very proper 'lady.' About 15 years ago, I was really suffering. I think most people know this, but orgasms release endorphins which can help with pain. So, I'm on the phone with my mom and I'm in near tears because of the pain I'm in — and she goes, 'I'm just going to say this really quick because I love you. Tell Mike to go down on you and it'll help with your pain.' She immediately hung up. I just froze. I so did not need that mental image of what my parents are getting up to when she has a migraine. I think we avoided talking to each other for about a week after that. It was made worse when I later found out that she and my dad had DISCUSSED if she should tell me that, or if that advice would be crossing a line. He thought it was hilarious."