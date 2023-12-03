2.

"The basement was FILLED with crap. Most of it was just junk, but I went to pick up what I thought was a small box only to realize it weighed 75 pounds. It was a wooden square with two thin masonite plywood covers on each side. On one edge were two bolts with cut wires. At the back of the basement was a rickety, gray cabinet with small tools, vials of mercury and a strange powder, and thousands of dice blanks, mostly without dots. Not too long after that, a guy whose friend grew up in the house came by, and he told me stories about his friend's eccentric father who was a part of the 'Dixieland Mafia' in the '60s and '70s as a traveling gambler. The enormously heavy box was an electromagnet. The dice blanks were for him to make his own loaded dice with a little bit of metal powder under the inlaid dot."