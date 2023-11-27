1.

"My aunt and her daughter both do seasonal work as hand pollinators and harvesters. Certain types of plants (saffron, vanilla orchids) have very small windows of time when you can pollinate or harvest from them (a couple of hours to a half day) so the growers need people who can work fast and delicately to hand pollinate or harvest whatever plant they are growing. If the plant is small and they grow in the ground, it's a lot of bending to get down and do whatever has to be done, especially if they have a whole field of tiny flowers and you are using tweezers or a tiny paint brush. My aunt and cousin have been doing it for years now; they always get called back and make a lot of money for one to two days work."