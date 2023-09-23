3.

"They call them a 'pumpjack.' You see them in oil fields. The look like a big metal rocking horse. They move slow and don’t seem like they would be that dangerous, but they are. I tried to ride one when I was 12. It mangled my foot and I’m lucky that’s all it did. It required surgical pins down each toe into the middle of my foot, drain hoses, skin grafts, and two separate toe amputations to save what I have left of my foot. You don’t want to mess with them. They will grind you to a pulp in slow motion. It’s all torque and no speed."