People Are Sharing Things That Used To Be Important But Are Now A Joke, And I Definitely Agree With A Few Of These

18.

"Landline telephones. The house phone used to be a vital link to the outside world. It was how you would've talked to friends and family far away, interacted with businesses, and called for help in an emergency. But once junk calls were allowed to spiral completely out of control, the phone became a nuisance. A Gen Z person would sooner jump on a live grenade than accept an incoming call from an unknown number…and that’s in the context of mobile phones, which don’t get nearly as much spam. Wired phones are almost completely useless today."