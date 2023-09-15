People Are Sharing Things That Used To Be Important But Are Now A Joke, And I Definitely Agree With A Few Of These

U/Ava_babesweet recently asked the people of Reddit, "What used to be considered important but is now just a joke?" Man, time moves fast — and plenty of things get left in the dust. Here's to progress:
1. "Anonymity online. When I first was introduced to the internet, you would never use your real name or anything remotely identifiable online. Now there are many sites, apps, services that basically require you to do so."
—u/KentConnor
2. "Bank managers. They used to have serious power in local communities. Now, they have to be glorified customer service reps a lot of the time."
—u/BaileyRaghti
3. "Formal dinnerware. We used to have to treat that shit like it was gold, hand-washing it carefully and only getting it out on special occasions. I'll never care about fancy dinner plates that much, sorry boomers."
4. "The Guinness Book of World Records. It was once a well-established and professional collection of every impressive human feat, but now it's a quick ego boost for rich kids who have barely enough talent to balance an egg on their forehead for 15 seconds on a July afternoon at exactly 11:55 a.m. while wearing a Hello Kitty onesie."
—u/tefama5759
6. "Terms and Conditions once seemed important, now people just whip through 'til the end."
8. "Writing in cursive. We were drilled daily on how to write in cursive and were told that if we didn't know how to do this, no one would read anything we had written."
—u/Reschers
9. "A town crier used to be a respected official who was the source of news and information for all the townspeople, but try walking up and down the street ringing a bell and shouting out the news at the top of your lungs now and see how much respect you get."
—u/Preple66
10. "People are going to reflexively deny its initial popularity, but Facebook. It even used its exclusivity as its primary marketing tool during its initial launch only for colleges."
—u/sogajif653
11. "Ownership. Now, you're always just using a service — you're not allowed to own anything. Not your house, not your TV, not your phone. Your underwear is a work in progress, yet to be a service provided at a cost."
13. "Being an on-air radio personality. Unless you're one of the syndicated giants, it's not nearly the job it once was."
—u/Coleaked1950
14. "The idea of carrying around a printed map for navigation used to be important, but now it's often seen as a joke when we have GPS navigation readily available on our smartphones."
—u/LongAdx
16. "The use of fax machines for document transmission was once crucial, but it's now considered outdated and comical in an era of digital communication."
—u/LongAdx
17. "The Homeland Security Advisory System's terror alert colors! Which, somehow, were never below yellow."
18. "Landline telephones. The house phone used to be a vital link to the outside world. It was how you would've talked to friends and family far away, interacted with businesses, and called for help in an emergency. But once junk calls were allowed to spiral completely out of control, the phone became a nuisance. A Gen Z person would sooner jump on a live grenade than accept an incoming call from an unknown number…and that’s in the context of mobile phones, which don’t get nearly as much spam. Wired phones are almost completely useless today."
—u/sogajif653
And finally...
Agree? Disagree? Have your own opinions? See you in the comments!
These entries have been edited for length and clarity.