People Are Sharing The Most Desperate Things They've Done For Money, And There's Zero Judgment Here

7.

"I DJ'ed a gang party. It was the '90s. I was a teen who had a small rep as a club DJ. I took a gig for some guys I knew were deep. I told myself it was just a quick $200. Even though I knew the neighborhood it was being held, in was hot and terrifying — nothing but oldies and the worst local gangster rap you could imagine. They were waving guns on the dance floor. I couldn't wait for my set to end and get the fuck outta there. The was a shooting two blocks away at a different party that night. Never again."