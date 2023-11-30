16.

"Early in my career, I was an engineer on a refinery in the UK, and I was in charge of the QC lab. By law we had to have external independent testing on the refinery fuel products to confirm they complied with government regulations. To work for the testing company, you had to be an adult and had a driving license. The lab had a lot of very nasty chemicals either being tested or used in the testing or cleaning of the oil products. A young girl turned up for the testing company and was dipping her finger into a chemical called phenol and stating that, 'it makes your hand and arm go numb.' Phenol is a severe muscle relaxant and can kill you at very low concentrations. One hour into her employment, we had paramedics on scene monitoring her vitals and was released after eight hours. She didn't last the first hour of the first day and the testing company was fined pretty heavily."