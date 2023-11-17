10.

"My cousin works at a casino, and depending on what table he is working, he requires a uniform/vest/cumber/tie/clip change. There's a large employee room with hundreds of lockers. He shares his with two others that usually work different shifts and areas than him. In the locker are six hooks, a top cubby with three sections, a lower section with three sections, and a three-section 'mini locker' where you bring your own lock and put your wallet and valuables that you can't have on your person when you are on the floor. The lockers are large enough to keep your 'section' clothes if you need to swap during your shift. He very rarely runs into a locker buddy, unless they've picked up an extra shift, or if there's a special event."