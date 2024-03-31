    Rebel Wilson Claims That She Was "Degraded" And Humiliated On The Set Of "The Brothers Grimsby"

    “It’s one thing for someone who is fat to exploit their size for comedy."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    This post contains discussion of sexual harassment and body image issues.

    Rebel Wilson is continuing to speak out ahead of the release of her memoir, Rebel Rising.

    Last week, Rebel revealed that she was being "threatened" by another celebrity about a chapter in her book where she alleges that they sexually harassed her.

    A day later, Rebel revealed the celebrity in question was Sacha Baron Cohen, who she starred with in the 2016 film The Brothers Grimsby. She also claimed that other celebrities had shared stories about Sacha as well.

    In a statement, Sacha denied Rebel's claims.

    “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence," the statement read, "including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby.”

    In a new interview with the Times (via Deadline), Rebel revealed new claims about how she was treated on the set of The Brothers Grimsby.

    Rebel alleges that she was "disrespected on set," and that the film exploited her body for laughs. “It’s one thing for someone who is fat to exploit their size for comedy, but it’s another for somebody else to humiliate you," she said.

    Rebel also said that her costumes and outfits in the film were chosen so audiences could “see all the cellulite on my thighs and a top to show the fattest part of my arm…like I was something to be laughed at and degraded because of my size.”

    She also alleges that, after refusing to run naked across a field for a scene, the production hired a stripper to perform the scene instead — and she was asked to watch the scene being filmed on a monitor, despite having no involvement with it.

    She also says that she didn't feel great about herself after returning to the film for reshoots, either.

    “The fact that I then went back…Why do I have such low self-worth?”

    You can read the entire interview with Rebel here. Rebel Rising hits bookshelves this Tuesday, April 2.