    Rebel Wilson Explained How She "Lost Money" On "Bridesmaids," And It's Pretty Shocking

    "That was my first job in America. I was very lucky to get it."

    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Obviously, Rebel Wilson is very famous.

    Closeup of Rebel Wilson
    Stefano Rellandini / AFP via Getty Images

    Arguably, her breakout performance was in the smash hit comedy Bridesmaids in 2011. She only had a few scenes, but she undoubtedly stole every one of them.

    Screenshot from &quot;Bridesmaids&quot;
    Universal / ©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Bridesmaids might've put Rebel on the map, but as she recently revealed on the Diary of a CEO podcast, it didn't exactly put money in her pocket.

    View this video on YouTube
    Diary of a CEO / Via youtube.com

    In fact, Rebel claims that she actually lost money due to starring in the film.

    Closeup of Rebel Wilson
    Mega / GC Images

    "That was my first job in America," she said. "I was very lucky to get it. I mean, what an awesome cracker of a movie, to get that but to be paid that little."

    Close-up of Rebel Wilson with wavy hair, smiling, wearing a navy dress with details at the top
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

    Rebel went on to reveal that she was only paid $3,500 for her appearance in the film. "And basically that $3,500, I then had to pay to the union to join the union," she explained.

    Rebel Wilson posing, wearing a dark off-shoulder dress and a multicolored necklace
    Samir Hussein / WireImage

    "So, basically, I made no money. I lost money because I had to pay to go to the premiere to buy my dress and everything."

    Rebel Wilson in a black dress with white trim, standing before a &#x27;Miss Saigon&#x27; backdrop
    Don Arnold / WireImage

    "So, I lost money doing Bridesmaids."

    Closeup of Rebel Wilson
    Chris Hyde / Getty Images for AFI

    Rebel also explained that the big role — and low pay — came at a time in which her finances were not where she wanted them to be.

    Closeup of Rebel Wilson
    Rachpoot / Getty Images

    "That was a really skint year where I was living on $60 a week in LA once I paid my rent and my car hire, and that's not a lot of money," she explained.

    Rebel Wilson in a red lace dress with sheer sleeves at a media event
    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    "So I wasn't partying or living this life. It was basically just having that focus trying to write for myself, going to auditions, and I had to wait a whole year until Bridesmaids came out and then suddenly it comes out there's this big hit."

    Rebel Wilson in a black sleeveless dress with mesh sleeves and detailing, smiling
    Ricky Vigil M / GC Images

    You can check out the entire interview here.