Noah was reportedly (and, very understandably) not pleased about everything, while Miley allegedly thought it was a "strange situation" but previously had "no idea" about all the history behind it.
Dominic appeared to address the controversy in a since-deleted video of Tish and daughter Brandi dancing, while Tish herself has since admitted that there's been some issues in their marriage thus far.
Last month, Brandi spoke about where Tish was at in her life at the CMT Awards red carpet, possibly alluding to all the conversation regarding her relationship.
Things reached a fever pitch at the end of April when Noah responded to a rude IG comment referencing the entire situation — but since then, it's been a bit quiet about where things stand.
Well, Entertainment Tonight has a new report on what's going on with Tish and Noah's relationship — and if the report is true, it sounds like it's been ups and downs.
"Noah and Tish's relationship is still very strained, but things are improving," the source tells ET, while also noting that Noah recently texted Tish for her birthday, and that Tish was "very happy" to hear from her daughter.
"This whole drama has been upsetting for Tish, and she has reached out to close friends for advice on how to fix things."
We'll see how that goes! BuzzFeed has reached out to Noah's reps for comment — we'll let you know if we hear back.