    Here's The Latest Reports On The Issues Between Noah Cyrus, Tish Cyrus, And Dominic Purcell

    But it sounds like there's been some progress, at least.

    It's been a minute since we checked in on the Noah Cyrus/Tish Cyrus/Dominic Purcell situation — time for a recap.

    Dominic Purcell and Tish Cyrus walking and holding hands
    OK, so — Tish and Dominic got married last year, after Tish divorced from ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus. Reports have since emerged that Dominic was dating Tish's daughter Noah before he married Tish.

    Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell hugging
    Noah was reportedly (and, very understandably) not pleased about everything, while Miley allegedly thought it was a "strange situation" but previously had "no idea" about all the history behind it.

    Dominic appeared to address the controversy in a since-deleted video of Tish and daughter Brandi dancing, while Tish herself has since admitted that there's been some issues in their marriage thus far.

    "I was an only child, I was adopted, so I was coddled a lot," Tish said on her and Brandi's Sorry We're Stoned podcast. "I kind of have needed that. But that's just not who he is. He is not emotional, and that could be a problem."

    Last month, Brandi spoke about where Tish was at in her life at the CMT Awards red carpet, possibly alluding to all the conversation regarding her relationship.

    Brandi Cyrus smiles in denim strapless dress at a red carpet event
    “My mom is in this era of really being unapologetic about who she is and what she’s about, and I love that for her," Brandi said at the time. "She has been so supportive of all of us. She’s really the backbone of the family.”

    Things reached a fever pitch at the end of April when Noah responded to a rude IG comment referencing the entire situation — but since then, it's been a bit quiet about where things stand.

    Closeup of Noah Cyrus
    Well, Entertainment Tonight has a new report on what's going on with Tish and Noah's relationship — and if the report is true, it sounds like it's been ups and downs.

    "Noah and Tish's relationship is still very strained, but things are improving," the source tells ET, while also noting that Noah recently texted Tish for her birthday, and that Tish was "very happy" to hear from her daughter.

    "This whole drama has been upsetting for Tish, and she has reached out to close friends for advice on how to fix things."

    Tish Cyrus with long blonde hair wearing a patterned cream-colored blazer with black lapels and a sheer black top underneath
    We'll see how that goes! BuzzFeed has reached out to Noah's reps for comment — we'll let you know if we hear back.