"Everything They’ve Done Is Illegal": Nicki Minaj Speaks Out After Being Arrested In Amsterdam

"This is what it looks like when ppl are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed."

It sure seems like Nicki Minaj was just arrested in Amsterdam.

Nicki posted a video to Instagram earlier today, along with a subsequent IG Live session that circulated on social media, suggesting she'd been arrested by police at the Dutch city's Schiphol Airport in the midst of traveling for her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

"They’ve been trying to stop me from coming to every show," she wrote in an IG caption. "They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane. Now saying they’re waiting on customs."

"This is what it looks like when ppl are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed. Everything they’ve done is illegal."

In a series of follow-up tweets, Nicki seemingly suggested that she was arrested for possession of cannabis — although she suggested that her security was responsible for the alleged possession.

"Now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent," she claimed, before further alleging that the "pilot" asked her to take her Instagram post down as well.

😩 now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down.

— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024
"This is Amsterdam btw, where weed is legal," she added.

This is Amsterdam btw, where weed is legal. 😛

— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024
A spokesperson for the Netherlands police told NBC News that they had "arrested a 41-year-old American woman at Schiphol Airport because of possession of soft drugs."

We've reached out to Nicki's reps for further comment and will let you know if we hear anything back.