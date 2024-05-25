It sure seems like Nicki Minaj was just arrested in Amsterdam.
Nicki posted a video to Instagram earlier today, along with a subsequent IG Live session that circulated on social media, suggesting she'd been arrested by police at the Dutch city's Schiphol Airport in the midst of traveling for her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.
"They’ve been trying to stop me from coming to every show," she wrote in an IG caption. "They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane. Now saying they’re waiting on customs."
"This is what it looks like when ppl are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed. Everything they’ve done is illegal."
In a series of follow-up tweets, Nicki seemingly suggested that she was arrested for possession of cannabis — although she suggested that her security was responsible for the alleged possession.
"Now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent," she claimed, before further alleging that the "pilot" asked her to take her Instagram post down as well.
