"What I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption," she said, later claiming that "What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul,' and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what."
Back in March, reports emerged that the situation between the two remained "very toxic" and that there were "still a ton of trust issues between them."
Now, Entertainment Tonight has a new report on how things are going between the couple — and it still sounds like a lot of ups and downs.
A source tells the publication that the couple are reportedly "taking things one day at a time with their relationship." "They are continuing to go to therapy, be fully transparent with each other about their feelings, and have consistent communication," the source added.
"They have dealt with some trust issues, but are both making a continual effort to stay committed to their mutual end goal of being together forever. They are also respecting each other's space when needed, which is key for them during this time."
The source also provided some information on how Megan's relationship with MGK is reportedly affecting her relationship with her three children — Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7 — that she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green...
As well as MGK's relationship with his 14-year-old child Casie.
"Overall, they're doing their best to make things work and keeping their kids in mind as well," the source said. "They are trying to keep their relationship issues as private as possible and protect their children from any drama or outside noise."
BuzzFeed has reached out to Megan and MGK's reps for further comment — we'll let you know if we hear back.