    There's New Reports On The Status Of Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship

    There's also some reports about where Brian Austin Green lands in all of this.

    Time to check in with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship status.

    Closeup of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dressed as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee
    Let's recap things for a bit: Last month, Megan confirmed that her engagement to MGK was off during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

    Megan Fox in a sheer mesh dress with Machine Gun Kelly in a leopard print pant and beige jacket
    The pair got engaged near the top of 2022.

    "What I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption," she said, later claiming that "What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul,' and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what."

    Closeup of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
    Back in March, reports emerged that the situation between the two remained "very toxic" and that there were "still a ton of trust issues between them."

    Closeup of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox
    Now, Entertainment Tonight has a new report on how things are going between the couple — and it still sounds like a lot of ups and downs.

    Megan Fox and MGK exiting a building
    A source tells the publication that the couple are reportedly "taking things one day at a time with their relationship." "They are continuing to go to therapy, be fully transparent with each other about their feelings, and have consistent communication," the source added.

    MGK and Megan Fox exiting a vehicle
    "They have dealt with some trust issues, but are both making a continual effort to stay committed to their mutual end goal of being together forever. They are also respecting each other's space when needed, which is key for them during this time."

    Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly holding hands and walking
    The source also provided some information on how Megan's relationship with MGK is reportedly affecting her relationship with her three children — Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7 — that she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green...

    Closeup of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green
    Megan filed for divorce from Brian in 2020.

    As well as MGK's relationship with his 14-year-old child Casie.

    Closeup of Machine Gun Kelly
    "Overall, they're doing their best to make things work and keeping their kids in mind as well," the source said. "They are trying to keep their relationship issues as private as possible and protect their children from any drama or outside noise."

    Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arriving at an event, Fox in a plaid skirt and black top, Kelly in a yellow and orange outfit
    BuzzFeed has reached out to Megan and MGK's reps for further comment — we'll let you know if we hear back.