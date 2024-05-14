This story contains discussion of sexual misconduct.
You know Lori Beth Denberg from the Nickelodeon TV show All That, which ran from 1994 to 1998.
In a new interview with Business Insider, Lori Beth alleges that Dan Schneider — a head writer on All That across the show's four seasons — showed her pornography, initiated phone sex with her, and committed other acts of misconduct while she was a teenager.
Among other allegations, Lori Beth claims that, around her 19th birthday in 1995, Dan allegedly showed her clips of pornography on his office computer. “I feel like that is the first time he preyed on me,” she says.
Lori Beth also claims that her relationship with Dan turned sexual at that age, and alleges that he initiated phone sex with her in one instance. She describes her relationship with him as a "weird, abusive friendship" and says that she "couldn't have been more vulnerable" at the time.
In the interview, Lori Beth also details an alleged instance in which, during a dinner with cast and crew, Dan asked those in attendance if they thought her breasts were different sizes. She says she threw a piece of bread at him in response, which prompted him to allegedly scream at her.
“It was one of those turns that was just really upsetting and scary,” she says. “Everyone else seemed to completely blow it off.”