This post contains discussion of body image issues.
So, over the weekend a new South Park special premiered on Paramount+. It's called South Park: The End of Obesity, and you can watch the trailer below:
As you might expect from the title and content of the trailer, the installment takes aim at the use of drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro for weight-loss purposes — and, apparently, one of the episode's comedic targets is Lizzo.
Without going too far into it: The episode uses Lizzo's name as a name for a weight-loss drug that's prescribed to people who can't afford drugs like Ozempic.
So, naturally, Lizzo became aware of the show using her name in such a fashion — and she shared a TikTok of her reaction as she watched a clip from the special.