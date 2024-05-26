    The "South Park" Ozempic Episode Made Jokes About Lizzo — Here's How She Responded

    "I really showed the world how to love yourself."

    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    This post contains discussion of body image issues.

    So, over the weekend a new South Park special premiered on Paramount+. It's called South Park: The End of Obesity, and you can watch the trailer below:

    As you might expect from the title and content of the trailer, the installment takes aim at the use of drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro for weight-loss purposes — and, apparently, one of the episode's comedic targets is Lizzo.

    Lizzo on the red carpet, wearing an elaborate gold and black gown with dramatic ruffled shoulders and gold leaf earrings
    Dave J Hogan / Dave J. Hogan / Getty Images

    Without going too far into it: The episode uses Lizzo's name as a name for a weight-loss drug that's prescribed to people who can't afford drugs like Ozempic.

    Lizzo performs on stage in a bright, futuristic outfit with intricate cutouts, surrounded by backup dancers in coordinated costumes
    Jim Dyson / Getty Images

    “I’m going to write you a prescription for Lizzo,” a doctor says to the show's character Cartman (via Billboard). “She’s a really good singer who talks about body positivity, and just being happy with the way you look. I want you to listen to Lizzo five times a day, and watch her videos just before bedtime. I’m afraid you’ll have to be on Lizzo for the rest of your life.”

    So, naturally, Lizzo became aware of the show using her name in such a fashion — and she shared a TikTok of her reaction as she watched a clip from the special.

    Obviously, South Park's jokes about Lizzo were pretty much as unflattering as it gets. Despite it all, though, her initial reaction to the clip suggested that she wasn't taking things too seriously.

    Lizzo performs on stage, wearing a blue jumpsuit with structured corset details and holding a microphone
    Erika Goldring / Getty Images

    “That’s crazy. I just feel like, damn, I’m really that bitch,” she said.

    Lizzo on a staircase, wearing a black dress adorned with pearl strings and fingerless gloves, smiling and waving her hands up
    Gotham / GC Images

    “I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a fuck to the point where these men in Colorado know who the fuck I am and put it on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years.”

    Lizzo performs on stage wearing a shimmering silver outfit with intricate designs and holds a microphone
    Daniel Zuchnik / Getty Images

    South Park co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone both attended University of Colorado Boulder. Trey was born and raised in the town of Conifer, while Matt is actually from Houston, Texas.

