Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
Hmm.
@thenewsmovement
During an event in Hamburg Kim Kardashian was interrupted by a protester shouting "Free Palestine", to which she replied "Free Everybody." The German newspaper Bild reported she was paid $1M for her 40 minute segment at the business conference. #kimkardashian #kardashian #freepalestine♬ original sound - The News Movement
I’m so glad we’re finally blocking Kim Kardashian if you’re still following her you’re literally a bitch tf is “free everybody”😭😭😭😭— 7🃏 (@Imsodone00) May 9, 2024
Kim Kardashian saying "Free everybody" is top 10 craziest things she's ever said— breezy (@guessquii) May 9, 2024
Kim kardashian saying free everybody after someone shouted free Palestine like???? Wdym girl? it’s giving “all lives matter”— RIRI 🔪 (@itaintriri) May 8, 2024
Kim kardashian saying “free everybody” as a response to “free Palestine” is so beyond laughable like babe you are at the top of the fucking food chain!! No one needs to free you!! YOU ARE FREE!— SILVACRE IS BACK (@fixfearnot) May 8, 2024
Kim Kardashian saying “free everybody” with the most arrogant look on her face responding to a protestor saying “free Palestine” is definitely something.— TYRANT 𐚁 (@ali_ensuperstar) May 8, 2024
That video of Kim Kardashian saying free everybody is giving all lives matter 👹😭😭😭😭😭— 5☆ 🇵🇸 (@5starpriv) May 8, 2024
i didn’t think kim kardashian could piss me off more than she already did but then i heard her say "free everybody" meanwhile it's just one country being carpet bombed by another— Kal! (@fadcdkal) May 9, 2024
I genuinely don't think Kim Kardashian is human like the rest of us wtf do you mean "free everybody" celebrities are so fucking stupid— Yuma 🍉 (@viktormybloved) May 8, 2024