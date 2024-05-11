    Here's How The Internet Reacted To Kim Kardashian's Response To A Call To "Free Palestine" During A Public Appearance

    Over 34,500 people — mostly women and children — have reportedly been killed in retaliatory attacks stemming from the events of Oct. 7, in which 1,200 Israelis were reportedly killed — the majority of them civilians — in attacks by Hamas.

    People surrounded by building rubble, conveying aftermath of destruction
    Protests against Israel's campaign against the Palestinian people have since continued to take place in the US and across the globe.

    Protesters with banners advocating against conflict in Gaza and banner saying &quot;STOP THE GENOCIDE IN GAZA&quot; in background
    So, earlier this week, Kim Kardashian appeared at the 2024 OMR Festival in Hamburg, Germany.

    Kim Kardashian seated on stage in a chair speaking into a microphone wearing a blazer and high boots
    During her appearance, an audience member yelled "Free Palestine!" You can see the video below:

    During an event in Hamburg Kim Kardashian was interrupted by a protester shouting "Free Palestine", to which she replied "Free Everybody." The German newspaper Bild reported she was paid $1M for her 40 minute segment at the business conference. #kimkardashian #kardashian #freepalestine

    "Free everybody," Kim responded as the protester was escorted out of the event.

    Closeup of Kim Kardashian
    According to German newspaper Berliner Morgenpost, Kim reportedly went on to explain, “I sympathize with the people of Israel and with those in Palestine. I sympathize with everyone. All we want is for everyone to feel safe and free."

    Kim Kardashian in a metallic dress with draped shawl on her arms at an event
    She also reportedly said that she talks to her children about Israel's campaign against Gaza and that she tells them, “Feel safe. And be good people and treat them with the same respectful way that you want to be treated. These are definitely scary times.”

    Kim Kardashian wearing oversized sunglasses and a black leather jacket
    Here's how the internet reacted:

    I’m so glad we’re finally blocking Kim Kardashian if you’re still following her you’re literally a bitch tf is “free everybody”😭😭😭😭

    Kim Kardashian saying "Free everybody" is top 10 craziest things she's ever said

    Kim kardashian saying free everybody after someone shouted free Palestine like???? Wdym girl? it’s giving “all lives matter”

    Kim kardashian saying “free everybody” as a response to “free Palestine” is so beyond laughable like babe you are at the top of the fucking food chain!! No one needs to free you!! YOU ARE FREE!

    Kim Kardashian saying “free everybody” with the most arrogant look on her face responding to a protestor saying “free Palestine” is definitely something.

    That video of Kim Kardashian saying free everybody is giving all lives matter 👹😭😭😭😭😭

    i didn’t think kim kardashian could piss me off more than she already did but then i heard her say "free everybody" meanwhile it's just one country being carpet bombed by another

    I genuinely don't think Kim Kardashian is human like the rest of us wtf do you mean "free everybody" celebrities are so fucking stupid

