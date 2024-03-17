Keke Palmer always brings it when it comes to red carpet fashion.
And her look at this weekend's 2024 NAACP Image Awards was no exception.
Keke looked super sharp in a white Tom Ford tuxedo, complete with a cummerbund, a black bowtie, and a rose pinned to her lapel.
She even brought along a cane, too.
Here's a glimpse from the side:
And here's a 3/4-profile shot of Keke's look.
According to Huffington Post, Keke told red carpet host Terrence J before the show that the look was "a little ode to entertainers, the vaudevillians, the Sammy Davis Jr.'s, Julie Andrews, a little Victor/Victoria."