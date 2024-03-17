Skip To Content
    Keke Palmer Stole The Show At The 2024 NAACP Image Awards With A Red Carpet Look That Paid Tribute To A Late Legend

    Another stylistic stroke of brilliance.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Keke Palmer always brings it when it comes to red carpet fashion.

    Keke Palmer stands on the red carpet in a long-sleeve, glittery, floor-length gown. Photographers in the background are taking pictures
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images

    And her look at this weekend's 2024 NAACP Image Awards was no exception.

    Closeup of Keke Palmer
    Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK

    Keke looked super sharp in a white Tom Ford tuxedo, complete with a cummerbund, a black bowtie, and a rose pinned to her lapel.

    Closeup of Keke Palmer in a Tom Ford tuxedo
    Unique Nicole / WireImage

    She even brought along a cane, too.

    Closeup of Keke Palmer in a Tom Ford tuxedo
    Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

    Here's a glimpse from the side:

    Keke Palmer in a sophisticated white tuxedo with a black lapel and red rose accessory at an awards event
    Unique Nicole / WireImage

    And here's a 3/4-profile shot of Keke's look.

    Keke Palmer posing in a white suit with a black bow tie and a red rose pinned on
    Kayla Oaddams / FilmMagic

    According to Huffington Post, Keke told red carpet host Terrence J before the show that the look was "a little ode to entertainers, the vaudevillians, the Sammy Davis Jr.'s, Julie Andrews, a little Victor/Victoria."

    Closeup of Keke Palmer in a Tom Ford tuxedo
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    Bravo!