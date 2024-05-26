    Kate Beckinsale Was Brutally Honest About Her Health And Personal Life After A Commenter Made A Remark About Her Body

    "I don't care what your taste in women is."

    Kate Beckinsale is setting the record straight when it comes to people commenting on her body and appearance.

    Kate Beckinsale poses on the red carpet in a ruffled white one-shoulder gown with an updo and a black bow in her hair, holding a green clutch
    It all started when Kate posted an IG video where she shared some behind-the-scenes footage from filming her upcoming movie Stolen Girl.

    There were multiple comments on her body and appearance. "Sorry to say this Kate, but you do look a bit thin..," one read.

    Comment by user to Kate: &quot;Sorry to say this Kate, but you do look a bit thin.. You always struck a great balance.. But when your cheekbones start to show, the balance is lost.. ??&quot;
    Kate wasn't having that remark, and responded in a lengthy IG comment that found her opening up about family and health issues she faced in the last year.

    Closeup of Kate Beckinsale
    In the comment, Kate revealed that her mother has been having health issues, she "nursed my stepdad to his death early this year," and she also lost her pet cat last year as well.

    Instagram post by Kate Beckinsale discussing nursing her stepdad, her own health issues, her mom&#x27;s health, and addressing body-shaming comments on her appearance
    Kate also revealed that she spent six weeks in the hospital recovering from a Mallory-Weiss tear "caused by the stress of a whole year ripping a hole between my esophagus and stomach."

    "At the same time I experienced a severe flair of my mast cell disease, also mitigated by stress, shock, and grief," she disclosed. "That's what I am prepared to disclose that has contributed to some weight loss. What you think of my appearance and how I should look, independently of any circumstances in my life and my family's, is not important."

    Kate went on to say that she is "trying to survive...unbearable losses" and "reactivated PTSD" while "working to support the family I have left." "I don't care what your taste in women is," she added. "I care that you think any of us need to be apprised of it."

    Closeup of Kate Beckinsale
    "I will not address this again. Do better."

    Kate Beckinsale on the red carpet wearing a sparkling dress with a large ruffled shoulder accent and ornate earrings
