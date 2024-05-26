Kate Beckinsale is setting the record straight when it comes to people commenting on her body and appearance.
It all started when Kate posted an IG video where she shared some behind-the-scenes footage from filming her upcoming movie Stolen Girl.
There were multiple comments on her body and appearance. "Sorry to say this Kate, but you do look a bit thin..," one read.
Kate wasn't having that remark, and responded in a lengthy IG comment that found her opening up about family and health issues she faced in the last year.
In the comment, Kate revealed that her mother has been having health issues, she "nursed my stepdad to his death early this year," and she also lost her pet cat last year as well.
Kate also revealed that she spent six weeks in the hospital recovering from a Mallory-Weiss tear "caused by the stress of a whole year ripping a hole between my esophagus and stomach."
"At the same time I experienced a severe flair of my mast cell disease, also mitigated by stress, shock, and grief," she disclosed. "That's what I am prepared to disclose that has contributed to some weight loss. What you think of my appearance and how I should look, independently of any circumstances in my life and my family's, is not important."
Kate went on to say that she is "trying to survive...unbearable losses" and "reactivated PTSD" while "working to support the family I have left." "I don't care what your taste in women is," she added. "I care that you think any of us need to be apprised of it."