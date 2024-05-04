There's Apparently A Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Joke In "The Fall Guy," And The Internet Is Not A Fan

Browse links
Hannah Waddingham's line in the film didn't go over as the filmmakers may have hoped.
haven’t felt a single urge to watch the fall guy since i found out there’s an amber heard joke in it— rissa (@billskarsgards) May 1, 2024
the fall guy has a joke about amber heard?????? seriously????????— laura (@ninarivagf) May 1, 2024
Just Watched The Fall Guy. It could be a better movie without the Amber Heard and De*pp joke... It was totally unnecessary and corny 💀 pic.twitter.com/qrH0snfy9M— K🪷 (@hachiverse) April 26, 2024
“the fall guy” made a distasteful “joke” about the domestic abuse amber suffered at the hands of johnny. it’s 2024, why are we writing these kinds of lines into movies? nasty work https://t.co/n1eCsM2o38— lily (@lavfeysun) April 23, 2024
everyone should be aware that the new “comedy” movie The Fall Guy (which is getting a wide theatrical release in a few weeks) allegedly makes a cheap Amber / J*hnny joke. would love to ask the writer what he thinks is so funny about domestic violence…— shane russo (@shxnerusso) April 22, 2024