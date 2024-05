There's Apparently A Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Joke In "The Fall Guy," And The Internet Is Not A Fan

There was a 2020 UK case where Johnny lost his libel trial after the Sun called him a "wife-beater" and a judge ruled that "the great majority of alleged assaults of Ms. Heard by Mr. Depp have been proved to the civil standard." There was also a highly publicized US jury trial in June 2022 that found both Heard and Depp liable for defamation, with Depp winning significantly more in damages.