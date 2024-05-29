    There's New Reports On The Current State Of Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Marriage

    The saga continues.

    Will they or won't they — stay together, that is? That's the question currently surrounding Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage.

    Let's do a quick recap: Ben and Jennifer got married back in July of 2022 — 18 years after they called off their initial engagement, which began in 2002.

    Up until a few weeks ago, things have seemed...mostly fine. They've starred in Dunkin' commercials together, but there's also been plenty of theorizing about why Ben appears to look so miserable on camera when he's in public with J.Lo.

    But after Jennifer released her documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told earlier this year, things started to seem a little...off when it came to their relationship behind-the-scenes. For one, there was tension between Ben and Jen regarding how public their relationship should actually be. “Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media,’” Ben says in the film.

    You might be thinking right now, "Hey, isn't a documentary partially about how your love life should or should not be public a potentially invasive gesture towards your partner?" Don't worry, the discourse has you covered.

    The documentary also featured a scene in which J.Lo's longtime friend, Monster-in-Law costar Jane Fonda, tells her that she has "concern" over her relationship with Ben.

    "It feels too much like you're trying to prove something instead of just living it," Jane told J.Lo. "You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing, the two of you hugging..." "That's us living our life," J.Lo replied.

    Let's fast-forward to just a few weeks ago, when reports emerged that Ben and Jen's relationship was on the rocks again. The news came after J.Lo attended the Met Gala solo, and further reports suggested that Ben believed Jennifer "has a hard time feeling satisfied."

    Around this time, J.Lo was also caught "liking" an IG post about relationship red flags. Hmm.

    Ben and J.Lo are two of the most famous people in the world, so of course the speculation around their relationship has reached a fever pitch. During a press call for her new Netflix film Atlas, she and costar Simu Liu had to unexpectedly field — and deflect — a question about her rumored divorce from Ben.

    Now, People has new reports about the pair's relationship status — and it sounds like things are still pretty rocky.

    “They’re still living separately," a source tells the publication, which also notes that the couple spent Mother's Day apart and that Jennifer is preparing for her upcoming tour.

    "She seems okay," the source adds. "She’s very focused on work."

    There you have it. We've reached out to J.Lo and Ben's reps, and if we get further comment, we'll let you know.