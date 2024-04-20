Here's How Travis Kelce Reportedly Feels About Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department"

We know you're curious.

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Taylor Swift

In case you just emerged from a literal cave: Taylor Swift released her latest album The Tortured Poets Department yesterday. Fun fact: I'm listening to it right now.

Taylor Swift is smiling, wearing a necklace with a black outfit at a sports event
David Eulitt / Getty Images

As is to be expected, there is a lot of close reading going on when it comes to who Taylor is talking about on the album.

Taylor Swift exiting a building wearing a tweed coat over a black dress
James Devaney / GC Images

Even less surprisingly, several songs seem to be about Taylor's current relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce.

Man in AFC Champions shirt embracing woman in red sweater with logos, both smiling, on a sports field
Patrick Smith / Getty Images
Hot Topic
Think you’re Blondie’s biggest fan? Put your ~reputation~ to the test.
See our Taylor Swift Discussions

If you're curious about how Travis regards all the chatter around Taylor's latest, Entertainment Tonight has the scoop.

Two individuals walking together, one wearing a patterned jacket and the other in a black top with a chain necklace
Mega / GC Images

A source tells the publication that Travis "couldn't be more supportive and is pumped for Taylor." "He knows how much this means to her and thinks she's extremely talented," they claim.

Person in a sports uniform with a logo, wearing a knit hat with a pom-pom
Stacy Revere / Getty Images

"Taylor and Travis admire each other's creative processes and work ethic," they add. "They cheer each other on, respect each other's opinions, and are open and communicative."

Travis Kelce in a sports jersey interacting with a woman at an event; they appear engaged in a lively conversation
Michael Owens / Getty Images

And in case you were wondering, Taylor's pretty happy with how the rollout is going too. "She has put her heart and soul into the music, just like with everything she does," the source says, "and can't wait for her fans to listen to it and to share it with them."

Woman smiling, wearing a sleeveless black dress with feather details on the shoulders
James Devaney / GC Images

We've reached out to Travis' reps for further comment; we'll let you know if we hear back.

Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Taylor Swift
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Taylor Swift conversation instead.
See the Discussions