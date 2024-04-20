Here's How Travis Kelce Reportedly Feels About Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department"

Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Taylor Swift
In case you just emerged from a literal cave: Taylor Swift released her latest album The Tortured Poets Department yesterday. Fun fact: I'm listening to it right now.
As is to be expected, there is a lot of close reading going on when it comes to who Taylor is talking about on the album.
Even less surprisingly, several songs seem to be about Taylor's current relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce.
Hot Topic
Think you’re Blondie’s biggest fan? Put your ~reputation~ to the test.
See our Taylor Swift Discussions
If you're curious about how Travis regards all the chatter around Taylor's latest, Entertainment Tonight has the scoop.
A source tells the publication that Travis "couldn't be more supportive and is pumped for Taylor." "He knows how much this means to her and thinks she's extremely talented," they claim.
"Taylor and Travis admire each other's creative processes and work ethic," they add. "They cheer each other on, respect each other's opinions, and are open and communicative."
And in case you were wondering, Taylor's pretty happy with how the rollout is going too. "She has put her heart and soul into the music, just like with everything she does," the source says, "and can't wait for her fans to listen to it and to share it with them."
We've reached out to Travis' reps for further comment; we'll let you know if we hear back.
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Taylor Swift
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Taylor Swift conversation instead.
See the Discussions